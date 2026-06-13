Toothpaste Hack: A Cheap Fix for Car Scratches and Other Motoring Woes

A popular motoring influencer has revealed an inexpensive method to tackle minor car scratches using common toothpaste, potentially saving on costly repairs. The hack, which also addresses mirror fogging and wiper performance, has gained traction online, though experts caution it's only suitable for superficial clear coat scratches and should be used sparingly to avoid paint damage.

Spotting a scratch on your vehicle is always an unwelcome discovery. Whether you parked on a questionable street or caught it while manoeuvring into a space, it's a frustrating thing to witness.

Yet it happens remarkably often, especially for those without private driveways. And whenever you notice damage to your vehicle, professional repairs rarely come cheap. Now one motoring enthusiast shared an affordable solution for tackling scratches that won't drain your finances - costing merely £1 from your local supermarket. And it's likely you already have this item sitting in your cupboards too.

The content creator, posting as @driver_ms_may to her 4.9million followers on Instagram, regularly shares motoring advice online. In one video, she asked: "Why do 100million experienced drivers keep a bottle of toothpaste in their cars?

" She outlined the essential reason, revealing that toothpaste serves "three functions" in vehicles which are extremely "practical". The driving enthusiast explained: "If there are scratches on the car, we only need to apply toothpaste on the scratches, then wipe it back and forth with a towel a few times. Look it is very clean, it saves repair costs.

" Instagram However, the advantages of toothpaste go beyond addressing scratches. She also suggested it could be used to stop water droplets forming on mirrors. She added: "Second, when driving on rainy days it is very easy for water droplets to appear on the rear view mirror, so just apply toothpaste then spread it evenly.

"Third, the wiper strips are ageing and can't scrape the glass cleanly. Just apply toothpaste on the rubber strips, wipe it back and forth a few times. So that the glass can be scraped cleanly, isn't this knowledge very practical?

" Following the hack, numerous viewers praised her for the "great tips", while one remarked: "Four out of five dentists recommend using toothpaste in your car. " Can toothpaste really remove scratches from your car? According to motoring specialists at RAC, if your fingernails don't catch on the mark, then the scratch sits within the clear coat layer of paintwork and toothpaste could potentially help. Whitening toothpaste works most effectively, though any brand will suffice.

You'll need to work the toothpaste into the scratch, then wash the area completely with soapy water to ensure any residue is cleared away. Lastly, use a microfibre cloth to dry the surface. Should the scratches remain visible, attempt the process up to two more times, but remember to rinse and dry after each application to monitor your progress. RAC specialists cautioned: "Don't repeat more than twice to avoid any lasting damage to your paintwork.

" Nevertheless, if your car's scratch is more substantial, you might need to take your vehicle to a nearby garage and allow qualified technicians to handle the repair





leedslivenews / 🏆 118. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Car Scratch Removal Toothpaste Hack DIY Car Maintenance RAC Advice Motoring Tips

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