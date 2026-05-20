Top 10 Busiest Beaches for the Late May Bank Holiday

In the upcoming Late May Bank Holiday weekend, it's crucial to be aware of the busy beach hotspots in the UK. This article provides information on the 10 busiest beaches based on research conducted by Life360, a family connection and safety app.

As the Late May Bank Holiday weekend swiftly approaches, many Brits will be thinking of ways to spend quality time with their family outdoors. Thousands are expected to flock to the beach and put down their towels, buckets, and spades for a day in the sand.

Fun fact: new data has revealed the busy beach hotspots to avoid across the country, and one in South Shields takes the top spot. This text discusses the 10 busiest beaches for the late May bank holiday, with a focus on their popularity, ratings, and notable features. The information is derived from the research conducted by Life360, a family connection and safety app





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Beach Bank Holiday Popular Ratings Grand Haven Wardie Bay Fisherrow Sands Eastney Beach Thorpe Bay Alum Chine

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