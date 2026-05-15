Top 10 FA Cup Final Goals: A Ranking

Explore the most memorable and iconic goals in FA Cup final history, from Youri Tielemans' stunning strike to Charlie George's iconic celebration.

There's something magical about those seconds before the FA Cup final kicks off. Trumpets and tin-foil trophies, players as tense as the travelling fans, gaffers pacing the dugout in full club suits.

The anticipation of a new hero emerging. Everyone has an era in which they can reel off the details of every final - those childhood-turned-teenage years when the kits, colours, goalscorers and captains traipsing Wembley's steep steps are etched in the memory. Don't ask me what happened a couple of years ago... but Paul Rideout in '95? Eric Cantona against Liverpool?

All there in vivid detail. Some goals, though, are written in FA Cup folklore, rolled out for every cup final montage - they're the belters, the moments of individual magic, the strikes that sealed shock wins. I've attempted to rank the top 10 below. The real Leicester City miracle was winning a 5,000-1 shot Premier League title five years earlier, but clinching a first FA Cup in 2021 was almost as special.

And it was sealed with an absolute rasper. Youri Tielemans received a pass inside the Chelsea half, took two touches to shift it out of his feet before angling a bullet-like drive into Kepa Arrizabalaga's top corner. Pick that out. Covid restrictions meant only 20,000 were at Wembley to witness it but, as they head into League One five years on, Foxes fans will hold on to those fond cup-winning memories.

This isn't as technically satisfying as many of the efforts on the list, although a well-executed set-piece is not to be sniffed at, but not many goals come close to producing as big a shock as Wigan Athletic's win over Manchester City in 2013. That the winner came in the 91st minute only added to the drama, Ben Watson rising like an Atlantic salmon to meet Shaun Maloney's corner at the front post and flick a looping header into the far corner against a City side who had won their first Premier League title the year before.

Wigan fans were back in London three days later, this time to watch their side get relegated from the Premier League after a 4-1 defeat at Arsenal. The celebration is iconic. Charlie George donned in yellow, laying down on his back, arms outstretched, lifting his head and scruffily sideburned cheeks before he is mobbed by Arsenal team-mates after scoring the winner against Liverpool deep into extra time.

You can almost sense the burning quads and cramping calf muscles through the grainy footage as George plays a one-two before lashing a strike beyond Ray Clemence from the edge of the box to seal Arsenal a league and cup double. Image source,Ray Parlour was never prolific. In fact, he had only scored once in 37 games all season before Arsenal's FA Cup final against Chelsea in 2002. But the 'Romford Pele' could produce when it mattered.

With 20 minutes to go at Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, the midfielder's sweaty curls could be spotted bounding through blue shirts to pick up Sylvain Wiltord's pass. Parlour looked like he wanted to shift the ball on to a team-mate but, as William Gallas and Marcel Desailly backed off, suddenly he had room 30 yards out to curl an effort beyond despairing goalkeeper Carlo Cudicini.

Freddie Ljungberg scored a special solo effort of his own 10 minutes later to take the trophy back to north London. The odds were stacked against Manchester United, down to 10 men heading into extra time against an Everton side who were chasing a treble and had already beaten them twice that season. But in the 110th minute, Mark Hughes threaded a ball into Norman Whiteside's path with the outside of his boot.

The midfielder scrambled down the right, cut in towards the edge of the box on his left and, with a subtle little stepover, created enough room to wrap a curling effort around Toffees defender Pat van den Hauwe and beyond keeper Neville Southall into the far corner. Image source,Twelve seconds on the clock, captain's armband proudly cradling your bicep against your city rivals, ball dropping through the Wembley sunshine - there's never been a better excuse than to just hit one on the volley.

Ilkay Gundogan executed his effort with perfection, lacing a ferocious, dipping strike into David de Gea's top corner, the Manchester United stopper only able to watch it fly in. The skipper scored again to seal Manchester City the FA Cup, before they beat Inter Milan in the Champions League final a week later to secure the Treble. A young Michael Owen was electrifying.

By the 2001 FA Cup final some of his early hamstring problems had already begun, but this was a 21-year-old on his way to winning the Ballon d'Or. Even then, the diminutive forward looked like a schoolkid thrust into an adult's game and forced to wear a shirt several sizes too big. Liverpool trailed Arsenal 1-0 in the Cardiff sunshine when Owen levelled with a smartly taken half-volley in the 83rd minute.

His winner five minutes later, though, was straight out of the Chester-born striker's playboo





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FA Cup Final Top 10 Memorable Goals Iconic Celebrations Individual Magic Shocking Wins Set-Pieces Volleyed Strikes Individual Brilliance Individual Magic

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