Top 20 Soccer Players of the 2010s Ranked by Stats and Trophies

A definitive ranking of the best footballers from 2010 to 2019 based on trophies, goals, and individual brilliance, featuring Messi, Ronaldo, and key teammates.

The 2010s are widely regarded as one of the most golden eras in the history of soccer, characterized by unforgettable Champions League nights and intense World Cup drama. At the center of this decade stood Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who pushed each other to historic Ballon d'Or totals while dominating El Clásico for Barcelona and Real Madrid.

2010s Soccer Players Ranked by Output

A comprehensive ranking has identified the 20 best soccer players of the 2010s based strictly on their output, trophies, and individual brilliance between 2010 and 2019. This evaluation highlights the stars who produced peak performances that captivated fans from Europe to the United States during this transformative period for the sport.

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Karim Benzema Key To Madrid Success

Karim Benzema sneaks into the top 20 but cannot go any higher because he actually reached the peak of his powers in this current decade, when he won the 2022 Ballon d'Or. The French striker was the ultimate foil in one of the most iconic forward lines in soccer history throughout the 2010s, and had huge pedigree to boot. He was key to Madrid winning an unprecedented four Champions League titles between 2014 and 2018.

During this allotted timeframe, Benzema was named in the La Liga Team of the Season twice and scored over 200 goals for the club. However, he lacked international pedigree, spending five years away from Le Bleus from 2015 onwards. Despite this, his club dominance remains a defining feature of the decade.

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Ibrahimovic Dominates Multiple Leagues

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's career started in 1999, but he arguably dominated the 2010s more than any other decade while playing for four different clubs in as many countries. The charismatic ponytailed forward recovered from a tough period at Barcelona to further his reputation as one of the great players of his generation. He scored over 20 goals in every full season during the decade.

The Swede won five league titles across spells at AC Milan and PSG, dominating everywhere he went, even with Man United. He also had time to become one of the most individually decorated MLS players ever in a successful stint at LA Galaxy, though international glory always eluded him.

Marcelo Stands Alone At Left-Back

Marcelo may not be that highly ranked, but he can take pride in being the only left-back to make this list. That is simply because he consistently outperformed his peers every year, and did it while playing for one of the most successful club teams of all time. The eccentric Brazilian was a cornerstone in Madrid's aforementioned superteam.

He truly established himself as one of the best in his position of all time in this decade, winning heaps of club and personal honours. He eventually made both the IFFHS and France Football Team of the Decades, cementing his legacy alongside the era's elite forwards.

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Ribery And Alves Shine For Giants

Arjen Robben's contemporary Franck Ribery may not be revered worldwide as one of the all-time greatest, but he was certainly a force to be reckoned with in the 2010s. He utilised every bit of his pace and trickery to help Bayern dominate, making the final three-man shortlist for the 2013 Ballon d'Or following a season in which he helped fire them to Champions League glory.

Ribery was the top assister in the Bundesliga that year. Meanwhile, right-back Dani Alves became a standout in his own position as Barcelona ran riot in Spain and the rest of Europe for much of the 2010s. He was the first choice in the position for Barca between 2010 and 2016, and with Brazil until 2019, becoming one of the most decorated players in soccer history with over 30 trophies won throughout the decade.

Kroos And Aguero Define Midfield And Attack

Toni Kroos formed part of a dominant Madrid side and became known as one of the greatest soccer midfielders ever in this era. He was calmness personified and had an unbelievable eye for a pass which made him a mainstay at the Santiago Bernabeu. He helped Germany win the World Cup in 2014 as the tournament's top assister, while also lifting countless league and continental trophies at Bayern Munich and then Madrid.

Sergio Aguero was the first player to primarily feature in the Premier League to make this list. He was one of the faces of English football for so many years as Man City began to dominate and overtake the traditional top four sides, marking the end of a decade defined by unprecedented individual and team achievements.