Enjoy Travel has released a list of the top 30 UK beer gardens, highlighting the best spots for enjoying a pint with stunning views. The list features pubs from across the UK, showcasing a variety of locations and atmospheres.

The Clachaig Inn in the Scottish Highlands has been named as one of the top 30 UK beer gardens . The pub, located in a scenic glen surrounded by mountains, offers stunning views of Aonach Dubh .

It also boasts over 400 malt whiskies, making it a popular destination for those seeking a relaxing evening with a view. The Old Mill Inn in Pitlochry and the Cold Town House in Edinburgh also made the top 10, highlighting Scotland's strong pub culture. The rankings were compiled by Enjoy Travel, a travel website that focuses on unique and memorable experiences





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Beer Gardens Pubs Scotland UK Travel Views Highlands Aonach Dubh Whisky Scottish Pubs

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