Top Email Newsletter Tools for Creators and Businesses in 2025

Compare the best free and paid newsletter tools including Kit, Beehiiv, Flodesk, and MailerLite. Find the perfect platform for your audience size and monetization goals.

Selecting the right email marketing platform is critical for freelancers, small business owners, and creative professionals who need to manage subscriber lists effectively without incurring prohibitive costs. The landscape of digital communication tools has expanded significantly, offering specialized solutions that cater to different budgets, design requirements, and monetization strategies. Choosing the correct software can determine whether a newsletter remains a free community-building exercise or evolves into a sustainable revenue stream.

Kit Offers Free Tools for First-Timers

Kit is the ideal starting point for freelancers and small shop owners who need a zero-cost solution for sending newsletters to a growing audience. This platform provides a free plan that supports up to 10,000 subscribers, making it exceptionally suitable for illustrators or content creators who email approximately 3,000 recipients each month. Users pay absolutely nothing for this tier, allowing them to maintain their subscriber base without financial pressure during the early stages of growth.

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Monetization is straightforward on Kit; if a creator charges ten dollars a month for a premium newsletter, the platform fee is only sixty-five cents per payment processed. However, the free plan restricts users to setting up only one automated email series, such as a welcome sequence for new subscribers. Those requiring additional automation workflows must upgrade to a paid tier, which costs thirty-nine dollars a month for a list of one thousand subscribers. While Kit also supports digital product sales, it offers fewer design customization options compared to specialized design-focused competitors.

Beehiiv Monetizes Large Audiences Directly

Beehiiv is the preferred choice for creators who already possess a substantial mailing list or social following and wish to generate revenue directly through paid subscriptions. For instance, a weekly design newsletter with ten thousand engaged subscribers can utilize this platform to monetize their content effectively. At the Lite pricing tier, which costs one hundred and thirty-nine dollars a month for a list of this size, creators retain one hundred percent of their subscription income, paying only standard Stripe processing fees.

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In addition to subscription management, Beehiiv features a built-in advertising network that allows publishers to run ads without needing to negotiate individually with sponsors. The platform can also host websites and podcasts, serving as a comprehensive hub for digital media. However, the branding of Beehiiv appears on newsletters unless the user upgrades to the Pro plan to remove it. A free plan is available for up to two thousand five hundred subscribers, but it excludes the ability to charge for subscriptions or run advertisements.

Flodesk Prioritizes High-End Visual Design

Flodesk is the optimal tool for creative professionals who view visual presentation as their highest priority, such as photographers aiming to make every email resemble a page from their portfolio. Built specifically for creatives, it has received widespread praise for its superior aesthetics and polished templates that maintain strong brand consistency. The Lite plan for up to one thousand subscribers costs twenty-five dollars a month, while the Pro plan is only three dollars more at twenty-eight dollars.

The Pro plan at Flodesk includes unlimited automations and a built-in checkout system, making it a highly cost-effective option for anyone selling products to their readers. A free tier exists, but it is limited exclusively to forms and landing pages and does not allow for sending email newsletters. Prospective users should note that older flat-rate pricing plans are no longer available to new members as of 2025.

MailerLite Provides Simple, Affordable Sending

MailerLite stands out as the best no-frills option for users who want to keep their email marketing simple, affordable, and functional. It is particularly well-suited for small studios emailing two hundred clients and contacts, offering a free plan that allows users to send emails about twelve times per month. This free tier includes access to automations, a website builder, and a landing page creator, with upgrades required only when the subscriber list exceeds two hundred fifty contacts.

The platform supports flexible content creation by allowing users to build newsletters using a drag-and-drop editor or by coding emails directly in HTML. Paid plans start at twelve dollars a month, providing a robust entry point for businesses that need reliable delivery without complex features. This straightforward approach ensures that small teams can manage communications efficiently without being overwhelmed by unnecessary tools.

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Mailchimp Remains a Popular All-Rounder

Mailchimp continues to be a dominant force in the email marketing space, offering a familiar, all-around suite of tools for small businesses. The platform allows users to create on-brand templates generated directly from their logos and color schemes, ensuring visual consistency across communications. The free plan supports up to two hundred fifty contacts and allows for five hundred sends per month, though it does not include automation features.

For growing businesses, the Essentials plan costs thirteen dollars a month for five hundred contacts and allows up to five thousand sends. The Standard plan starts at twenty dollars and includes advanced automation capabilities and AI writing tools. Its longevity and popularity make it a safe, reliable choice for organizations seeking a comprehensive marketing ecosystem rather than just an email sender.

Ghost Integrates Blogging With Paid Subscriptions

Ghost is the definitive choice for bloggers who want their articles to live online as blog posts while simultaneously distributing them as newsletters. The platform provides a dedicated website where articles reside and allows readers to choose between free or paid access to content. The Starter plan costs eighteen dollars a month, supports up to one thousand members, but does not include paid subscription features.

The Publisher plan, starting at twenty-nine dollars a month when billed annually, unlocks paid subscriptions and custom themes while taking zero percent of subscription revenue. This model is more favorable than Substack's ten percent fee once earnings exceed two hundred ninety dollars a month. However, creators must note that Ghost does not assist with discovering new readers, requiring them to bring their own audience to the platform.