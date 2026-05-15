Top Gear Comeback in the Works Three Years After Freddie Flintoff's Crash

A Top Gear comeback is reportedly in the works, three years after Freddie Flintoff suffered terrible injuries in an awful accident on the show. The BBC series was shelved after the incident, but now a reboot is said to be happening.

Freddie Flintoff 's life-changing crash came in December 2022, and a Top Gear comeback is reportedly in the works, three years after the former cricketer suffered terrible injuries in an awful accident on the show.

The BBC series was shelved after the incident, but now a reboot is said to be happening. Bosses are looking to source new presenters for a return that could come as soon as next year. According to an insider, BBC bosses are keen to revive Top Gear because they have never filled the space it left behind and so many viewers hanker after a motoring show.

The broadcaster isn't necessarily looking for celebrities to front the show, but they say big personalities are needed. The former cricketer suffered life-changing injuries. When contacted by Metro, a BBC Studios spokesperson said, 'The Top Gear brand continues to thrive across digital, publishing, and global formats. As a commercial producer, we're always exploring new ways to develop the brand and reach audiences by leveraging such iconic IP – but there's no update on the TV show at this time. ' More to follow





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Top Gear Freddie Flintoff Crash Reboot Presenters BBC BBC Studios The Sun Metro BBC Studios Spokesperson Top Gear Brand Freddie Flintoff's Life-Changing Crash New Presenters New Ways To Develop The Brand Big Personalities Are Needed Life-Changing Injuries Iconic IP TV Show New Update Celebrity Story Video Pictures Submit Stuff Page

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