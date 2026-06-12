Top Gravel Bike Shoes for Performance and Comfort: Expert Review

Comprehensive review of the best gravel bike shoes, featuring top picks like the Fizik Vento Ferox Carbon and Crankbrothers Candy based on months of real-world testing for fit, efficiency, and durability.

In some places, you can pedal for hours without ever seeing the dusty trace of a car. Outside of the right bike and a protective helmet, a good pair of gravel bike shoes is one of the most important investments you can make.

The feet are one of three contact points with the bike. Butt in the saddle and hands on the bars, your shoes are critical for comfort, control, and transferring your pedaling power into forward momentum. Having a well-fitting pair of gravel riding shoes that suit your riding style can help enhance your efficiency, comfort, and enjoyment out on the roads. Our gravel riding experts tested and compared a diverse selection of the best gravel bike shoes on the market.

We rode in these shoes for months - and in some cases years - to assess important factors like fit, comfort, pedaling efficiency, walkability, closures, and durability. Our top recommendation is the Fizik Vento Ferox Carbon. At $300, it has been raced to numerous World Cup XC victories and the top step at Unbound Gravel. Fizik recently announced the Ferox 2, but the original is still available and still awesome.

It performs nearly on par with the more expensive competition while sitting at a far more affordable price point - not that $300 is exactly cheap. Whether you're racing XC, cyclocross, or all-day gravel events, these shoes have you covered, and the fact that they don't cost $500 makes them our top choice for most people. We found the Vento Ferox Carbon to fit true to size in length and about average in terms of volume.

They are on the narrower side overall, but they aren't exactly low on the volume scale. They're also super easy to get on and off the feet and adjust with the broad hook and loop strap over the top of the tongue, and the lower BOA Li2 dial to customize the fit over the top of the foot.

Inside the shoe, small dots on the inside of the heel help to lock it in place, and we never had issues with heel lift. The ankle cuff is also cut just right to avoid any hot spots or irritation. Fizik's X1 carbon sole is unyieldingly stiff, and along with the secure fit of the uppers, gives these shoes impressive pedaling efficiency.

There is virtually zero energy wasted during the pedal stroke, making these a fine option for racers and those with racing aspirations. The carbon midsole is almost completely covered in rubber sole lugs to protect it from damage. Those rubber lugs provide good walking and hiking grip, while a slight rocker through the toe allows for a relatively normal gait despite the sole stiffness. The Ferox Carbon also accepts toe spikes, but they aren't included.

The generally thin woven mesh upper and perforated synthetic tongue allow for surprisingly good breathability on warm days. The woven material is robust and PU-laminated for added durability in high-wear areas. The heel cup and toebox are also nicely reinforced for a little bit of foot protection. Beyond that, however, the Ferox Carbon shoes have minimal padding, so riders with particularly sensitive feet could potentially develop hot spots.

Otherwise, the Vento Ferox Carbon are stellar gravel riding shoes that are ready for race day or long adventure rides. They're also stiff and light enough to be a one-shoe quiver for those who ride XC and road as well. Another strong contender is the Crankbrothers Candy shoe. Crankbrothers is better known for its mountain bike components and tools, but in recent years, the brand has been growing its gravel lineup.

The $170 shoes launched in the spring of 2024 and are a very impressive effort for the brand's first gravel and XC shoe. We got our hands on a pair just after they came out and quickly set about testing them on both gravel and XC rides. One of the first things that stands out about the Candy shoes is how good they look. Style isn't everything, but these are some seriously classy-looking shoes.

They look nearly identical to the Giro Empire XC, but cost $200 less. We especially liked the black color we tested with the contrasting gum soles - and the lace closure - that gives them a timeless appeal. They also come in blue and white. Our size 43.5 (10 US) test pair fits perfectly true to size with a nice, snug fit for our tester's relatively low-volume feet.

Slipping into these shoes is super easy with the laces loose and a tongue that opens up nice and wide. While laces are a little more cumbersome to deal with than BOA dials, they are comfortable and make it easy to get perfect tension over the top of the foot. An elastic lace retainer also keeps the ends tidy while you ride. The fiber-reinforced nylon midsole is stiff enough for just about any type of riding short of professional-level racing.

It doesn't feel like any energy is wasted through sole flex, yet it is a bit more forgiving to the feet on longer or rougher rides





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