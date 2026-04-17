Top Gun 3 Officially in Development with Tom Cruise Set to Return

Tom Cruise confirms Top Gun 3 is officially in development with a script underway. The actor will reprise his role as Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell in the upcoming sequel, following the massive success of Top Gun: Maverick.

Tom Cruise has officially confirmed that Top Gun 3 is in development, with a script currently underway. The iconic action star, aged 63, is set to reprise his role as Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell in the highly anticipated project, which follows the immense success of Top Gun: Maverick released three years ago. The exciting announcement was made by Cruise via a video message at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where he appeared standing atop the legendary water tower on the Paramount lot.

In the clip, he shared his optimistic outlook, stating, "The future looks pretty great from here." Paramount Pictures co-chairs Josh Greenstein and Dana Goldberg also confirmed the news at the presentation, highlighting the reunion of Tom Cruise and producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who was instrumental in both the 1986 original and the 2022 blockbuster. While the script is being penned by Ehren Kruger, who co-wrote Maverick, Top Gun 3 is still seeking a director and has not yet been assigned a release date. Kruger previously collaborated on Maverick with Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, the latter of whom directed Cruise in the Mission: Impossible franchise and revealed last May that the storyline for Top Gun 3 was already "in the bag." Cruise first embodied the charismatic Navy pilot Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell in the original Top Gun in 1986. He made a triumphant return to the role 36 years later in Top Gun: Maverick, starring alongside Miles Teller as Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw and Glen Powell as Jake 'Hangman' Seresin. The 2022 sequel proved to be a global phenomenon, raking in an astounding $1.5 billion at the box office against a $170 million budget. In Maverick, Cruise's character returned to train a new generation of pilots, encountering Rooster, the son of his deceased RIO, Goose. This mentorship led to a high-stakes mission involving Rooster and Hangman, a narrative arc that captivated audiences and set the stage for further adventures. Powell had previously alluded to the possibility of a sequel, teasing "I have a date" during an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast in July 2024. The news of Top Gun 3 has sparked a wave of reactions from fans across social media platforms. While many overwhelmingly praised Top Gun: Maverick as a near-perfect film, opinions on a third installment are divided. A significant portion of the fanbase expressed excitement about returning to the world of fighter jets and Maverick's leadership. However, many also voiced concerns about the potential challenge of surpassing the critical and commercial success of Maverick, citing its satisfying conclusion. Comments ranged from enthusiastic anticipation, with fans marveling at Cruise's continued physical prowess at 63, to skepticism, with some users suggesting that the franchise might be "milking it dry" after a single successful sequel. The sentiment of Mavericks perfection was echoed by several fans who questioned how a third film could possibly live up to its predecessor, particularly its ending. Others expressed a sense of conflict, wanting to see more of the beloved characters but feeling that Maverick provided a complete and ideal narrative arc





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