Top Republicans Warn Against Trump’s Plan to Withdraw 5,000 U.S. Troops from Germany

Leading Republican lawmakers criticize President Trump’s decision to pull troops from Germany, arguing it weakens NATO deterrence and sends the wrong message to Russia. The move comes amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Germany over Iran policy and defense spending.

Two prominent Republican lawmakers, Senator Roger Wicker and Representative Mike Rogers, have expressed deep concerns over President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw 5,000 U.S. troops from Germany .

As chairs of the Senate and House Armed Services Committees, they warned that such a move would send the wrong signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin and undermine NATO's deterrence capabilities. In a joint statement, Wicker and Rogers emphasized that Germany has significantly increased its defense spending in response to Trump’s calls for greater burden-sharing, providing critical support for U.S. military operations, including Operation Epic Fury.

They argued that reducing America’s forward presence in Europe prematurely could weaken deterrence and embolden adversaries like Russia. The congressmen urged the president to reconsider, stressing that relocating the troops to Eastern Europe would better serve U.S. strategic interests. They also noted that European allies have invested heavily in hosting U.S. forces, which helps reduce costs for American taxpayers and strengthens NATO’s frontline defenses.

Wicker and Rogers reminded the administration that any major military realignment would require congressional review and consultation with allies. The Pentagon announced on Friday that the U.S. would begin withdrawing 5,000 troops from Germany over the next six to twelve months, fulfilling Trump’s earlier threat amid tensions with German leadership over Iran policy.

The decision follows Trump’s public criticism of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who had accused the U.S. of being humiliated by Iran and questioned Washington’s strategy in the conflict. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell stated that the drawdown was based on a thorough review of U.S. force posture in Europe and current operational needs. Germany hosts key U.S. military installations, including the headquarters of U.S. European and Africa Commands, Ramstein Air Base, and a major medical center in Landstuhl.

The withdrawal represents about 14% of the 36,000 American service members currently stationed in Germany. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius described the move as foreseeable, acknowledging that while Germany is expanding its military capabilities, it will take years to fully meet its security needs. A senior Pentagon official, speaking anonymously, criticized recent German rhetoric as inappropriate and unhelpful, suggesting Trump’s decision was a response to these remarks.

Pistorius countered by highlighting Germany’s progress in modernizing its Bundeswehr, increasing defense procurement, and building infrastructure. Despite Washington’s pressure, European NATO members, including Germany, have pledged to take greater responsibility for their defense.

However, budget constraints and capability gaps mean it will take time for the region to achieve full self-sufficiency. Pistorius reiterated that the U.S. military presence in Europe is mutually beneficial, serving both American and European interests. The Pentagon clarified that the drawdown would return U.S. troop levels in Europe to roughly pre-2022 levels, before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted a buildup under the Biden administration





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