Top Tennis Stars Protest for £25m More Prize Money at French Open

World number one Aryna Sabalenka, along with other top tennis stars, participated in a protest against the current distribution system for tennis prize money. They demanded £25 million more for the French Open to ensure more funds trickle down to lower-ranked players.

Aryna Sabalenka, the world number one, and other top tennis stars cut their press conference short because they demanded £25 million more prize money at the French Open, putting pressure on the Grand Slams.

They reduced the time allocated for answers to only 15 minutes. This protest is the latest attempt to highlight the need for a more equitable distribution of revenue among players. They believe that the current distribution model benefits the top-tier players at the expense of those at lower levels





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Tennis Prize Money Distribution System Equity Lower-Ranked Players Demonstrations

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