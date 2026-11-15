Top WAGs Ranked: Goulart, Ivanovic, Johansen and More Lead List

A comprehensive ranking of the world's most iconic football partners reveals key figures including Janice Goulart, Martina Hingis, and Kaori Johansen.

The concept of the WAG has transcended simple sports fandom to become a global cultural phenomenon, merging the worlds of high fashion, social media influence, and athletic prestige. This evolution traces its modern lineage back to the 2006 World Cup, where the British press first coined the term to describe the partners of football's elite. Today, these individuals command their own massive followings and media empires, often rivaling the fame of the superstars they support.

Goulart Leads Iconic Football Partners List

Janice Goulart claims the number one spot on the latest ranking of the most beautiful and iconic wives and girlfriends in world soccer. The 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel began her relationship with German goalkeeper Trapp in 2015, and the couple became engaged in July 2018. Goulart's prominence in the industry is built on her tenure as a Victoria's Secret Angel from 2005 to 2008, alongside her participation in fashion shows from 2005 through 2016. Her portfolio includes modeling for luxury brands such as Armani, Chanel, and Valentino, while her natural elegance and athletic physique have secured her over four million Instagram followers.

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Champions From Tennis And Youth Soccer

Martina Ivanovic enters the ranking as a star in her own right, having spent over a decade as a leading women's tennis player from 2003 until her retirement in 2016. She held the number one spot for 12 weeks in 2008 and won 15 singles career titles, including the 2008 French Open. Ivanovic began a relationship with former Bayern Munich and Manchester United star Schweinsteiger in 2014, marrying in Venice in 2016. The couple had three children over the next seven years but decided to end their marriage in 2025. Kaori Johansen represents the newest era of football partners, having known her partner Haaland since childhood and beginning their relationship in 2021. Johansen, 22, came through the youth ranks at Bryne FK and has amassed over two million Instagram followers despite keeping her personal life private. She has appeared on numerous high-profile Norwegian magazine covers and the couple shares one son.

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New Faces Dominate Modern Football Culture

Lauren Benson has emerged as a standout figure in modern WAG culture, drawing national attention in 2024 after being photographed in the stands during the Euros watching England star partner Saka. A Hertfordshire native, Benson studied Public Relations and Media at Birmingham City University and works in media planning and communications. She reportedly met the Arsenal winger in 2020, and the couple announced their engagement in November 2025, creating significant buzz online among fans awaiting their wedding details. Her impeccable style and striking looks have quickly established her as a key influencer in this sphere of celebrity.

Entertainers And Global Media Icons

Dulce Rubio maintains a substantial career in Spanish entertainment independent of her relationship with Real Madrid legend Ramos. She appeared on numerous comedy programs in Spain during the 1990s and 2000s before expanding her profile to present game shows and appear in movies. Rubio was named Spain's sexiest woman by FHM magazine in both 2008 and 2009, and began dating Ramos in 2012. They are now recognized as one of the most iconic couples in soccer history, sharing four sons and maintaining an active media presence. Rubio continues to work as a TV presenter and boasts 10.6 million followers on Instagram. Nara Icardi's story has dominated headlines for years, with the Argentine television personality becoming a globally recognized star through her glamorous appearance and confident personality alongside Mauro Icardi.