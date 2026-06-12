Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Reunite for Daughter Stella's High School Graduation

Tori Spelling and her ex-husband Dean McDermott put aside their differences to celebrate their daughter Stella's high school graduation and 18th birthday, showcasing their amicable co-parenting relationship.

Three years after ending their marriage, Tori Spelling and her ex-husband Dean McDermott reunited to celebrate a major family milestone: the high school graduation of their daughter, Stella McDermott, which also coincided with her 18th birthday.

The event took place on Thursday at Agoura High School, where both parents were present to witness Stella receive her diploma. Spelling and McDermott, who have been navigating co-parenting since their separation, shared in the joy of the occasion, presenting Stella with a bouquet of flowers and posing for photos that radiated pride and happiness. The family cheered from their seats, with McDermott letting out a loud holler as Stella's name was called.

Spelling, dressed in a pink and tan sundress with bell sleeves, was visibly emotional as she watched her daughter achieve this milestone. The graduation marked a significant moment not only for Stella but also for the family, who have been adjusting to their new dynamic since the divorce was finalized earlier this month. Prior to the graduation, Spelling posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to Stella on Instagram, referring to her as 'Buggy.

' In the post, she reflected on their journey together, writing, 'My baby is 18 today… She will always be my Buggy. In this one lifetime so far we have loved, lived, lost, and learned. It's been a true honor so far to watch you @stella_mcdermott08 grow and evolve and inspire all around you. You are kind and courageous.

You are strong and soft. I'm so proud to be your mom and we are true proof that moms and daughters can be best friends. I love you with all my heart and soul and can't wait to see the amazing future you have. There's nothing you can't do.

I watch that daily. My beautiful Buggy xo #happybirthday.

' The post captured the deep bond between mother and daughter, which has remained strong despite the changes in Spelling's personal life. Spelling and McDermott announced their separation in June 2023 after nearly two decades together, with Spelling filing for divorce nine months later. The divorce was finalized earlier this month, with court documents outlining agreements on support, asset division, and custody arrangements. The former couple share five children: Liam, 18; Stella, 18; Hattie, 14; Finn, 13; and Beau, 8.

McDermott also has a 27-year-old son, Jack, from a previous relationship. Despite the end of their marriage, Spelling has emphasized that their co-parenting relationship has been amicable. In a November episode of her podcast misSPELLING, she described the divorce as 'one of the easiest divorces in Hollywood,' noting that they had no problems throughout the process.

She attributed this to their mutual commitment to their children, stating, 'It's a testament to the two of us and wanting to really step up and be there for the five humans we chose to create out of love and setting a good example.

' Spelling also shared in December that they still do family dinners and everything together for the sake of their kids, proving that their family unit remains strong even after divorce





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Tori Spelling Dean Mcdermott Stella Mcdermott Graduation Co-Parenting

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