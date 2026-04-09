Tori Spelling Considers Legal Action After Car Crash Involving Her And Seven Children

Actress Tori Spelling is weighing legal options following a car accident in Temecula, California, where her SUV was struck by another vehicle. Spelling, along with her seven young passengers, was taken to the hospital for medical assessment after the incident. Spelling has shared her experience through social media and expressed her gratitude for the support received. The accident resulted in bruises, contusions, and possible concussions among the passengers.

Tori Spelling , the actress known for her role in Beverly Hills, 90210, is reportedly considering legal action following a recent car crash in Temecula , California. The incident, which occurred on April 2nd, involved Spelling's SUV and another vehicle that allegedly ran a red light. The collision resulted in Spelling and her seven young passengers, including four of her own children and three of their friends, being transported to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation.

Sources close to the situation indicate that Spelling is contemplating legal recourse against the other driver, potentially leading to a court case. The actress is said to have shown quick thinking during the accident, attempting to minimize the impact on the children. This event has caused much worry and anxiety to the actress, leading her to reflect on her experiences and share the events on social media. She emphasized the bravery of the kids and the appreciation of the help received at the scene





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Tori Spelling Car Crash Accident Legal Action Beverly Hills 90210 Children Temecula Injury Dean Mcdermott Donna Martin TMZ

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Tori Spelling Considering Legal Action After Car CrashActress Tori Spelling is reportedly considering legal action following a car crash in Temecula, California, that involved her and seven young passengers. The incident occurred when a white sedan allegedly ran a red light, causing a collision that resulted in minor injuries and medical evaluations for all involved. Spelling expressed gratitude for first responders and the safety of the children, and revealed she acted quickly to minimize the impact. The incident is under investigation.

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