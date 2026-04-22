Tori Spelling Pays Emotional Tribute to Late Ex-Boyfriend Patrick Muldoon

Tori Spelling shared a heartfelt Instagram post honoring Patrick Muldoon, who passed away from a heart attack at age 57. She reminisced about their 1990s relationship, his impact on her life, and his recent happiness with his girlfriend, Miriam Rothbart.

Tori Spelling has shared a deeply emotional tribute to her former boyfriend, Patrick Muldoon , following his unexpected death at the age of 57 from a heart attack .

The actress, known for her reality TV appearances and role in 'Beverly Hills, 90210,' took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to express her grief and reminisce about their relationship, which blossomed in the 1990s after Muldoon's relationship with Denise Richards ended. Spelling described having a childhood crush on Muldoon's character in 'Days of Our Lives,' but ultimately falling in love with his 'beautiful soul' and unique sense of humor.

She highlighted his impact on her life, particularly during her twenties, referring to him as a 'huge part of formative' years. Spelling's heartfelt post detailed their initial meeting on what she thought was a blind date, but turned out to be a fortuitous encounter due to both being on television series at the time. She fondly recalled shared interests like the Denver Broncos, guitars, and the musical 'Grease,' playfully noting how they embodied Sandy and Danny from the film.

Beyond their shared passions, Spelling emphasized Muldoon's kindness, caring nature, and ability to bring joy to those around him. She also spoke of her connection with his family, particularly his sister, and how he remained a supportive friend throughout the years, even offering encouragement during her recent divorce. Their recent reunion on her podcast, 'MisSpelling,' in October 2025, allowed them to revisit their past and reflect on their enduring friendship.

The tribute also acknowledged Muldoon's current relationship with Miriam Rothbart, describing her as his 'perfect balance' and expressing joy that he had found true love. Spelling expressed regret over not having arranged a dinner for the couple, a poignant reminder of life's fragility. She affectionately referred to Muldoon as 'F*ckface,' a playful nickname they shared, and concluded her post with a message of love and sorrow.

The outpouring of emotion underscores the lasting impact Muldoon had on Spelling's life and the deep affection she held for him. The news of his passing has also prompted tributes from others, including Denise Richards' daughter, highlighting Muldoon's positive influence on those who knew him. He was reportedly excited about a new project just days before his death, making his sudden passing even more shocking





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