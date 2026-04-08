Tori Spelling Spotted Driving After Harrowing Car Accident Involving Seven Children

Tori Spelling was seen driving her SUV in Calabasas following a car crash in Temecula last week involving seven children. Spelling has shared her account of the accident, expressing gratitude and reflecting on the incident, while the investigation is ongoing.

Actress Tori Spelling was recently seen driving her SUV in Calabasas, California, marking her first public appearance in the vehicle since a serious car accident in Temecula , California. The incident occurred last week and involved Spelling, along with her seven children, four of whom are her own. The group was rushed to the hospital after a white sedan collided with their car.

While the authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash, the severity of the impact was evident. The vehicle's right rear lower quarter patch panel was damaged, and the tail light was broken. Spelling's quick thinking is credited with minimizing the impact and potentially saving the lives of those inside the car. \Following the accident, Spelling took to social media to address her fans and provide an update on the situation. In a video message, she expressed her gratitude for the support she had received and described the harrowing experience of the crash. She praised the bravery of all the children involved. Spelling recounted the incident, explaining how a speeding driver collided with her car and how she had reacted instinctively to protect her children. The actress acknowledged the overwhelming nature of the situation and the fact that it could have been far worse. She highlighted the presence of guardian angels and expressed her deep appreciation for the first responders and the medical staff at Southwest Healthcare Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar, California. \The aftermath of the accident has seen Spelling spending time with her children as they recover from the incident. Eyewitness footage captured Spelling's 13-year-old son Finn, her 19-year-old son Liam McDermott and his girlfriend Silvana de Luca at the scene. They were later seen enjoying a teppanyaki meal. Sources revealed that Spelling, her children, and the other individuals involved in the crash had been released from the hospital by Thursday evening. They sustained minor injuries, including cuts, bruises, and pain, and spent Easter together. The actress also expressed that she wants her children to stay close to her even when they get older. The investigation into the car accident is ongoing





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