Tori Spelling Steps Out Following Ex-Boyfriend Patrick Muldoon's Death

Tori Spelling was seen on a night out with a friend days after the passing of her former boyfriend, Patrick Muldoon, sharing a heartfelt tribute to the late actor on social media.

Tori Spelling was observed enjoying an evening out with a friend on Sunday, a mere few days following the passing of her former boyfriend, Patrick Muldoon .

The 52-year-old television personality displayed a composed demeanor and a smile as she departed from Craig's, a popular West Hollywood establishment, wearing a striking sheer dress embellished with silver sequins. This public appearance came shortly after Spelling publicly shared a touching tribute to Muldoon, the late actor with whom she shared a romantic connection during the 1990s.

Muldoon, known for his role in Days of Our Lives, tragically succumbed to a heart attack at the age of 57 on Sunday, April 19th. Their relationship blossomed in the 1990s, shortly after Muldoon’s separation from Denise Richards, and experienced a recent revival when he appeared as a guest on Spelling’s MisSpelling podcast in October 2025.

Upon receiving the heartbreaking news, Spelling turned to Instagram to post nostalgic photographs of their time together, accompanied by a heartfelt and extensive caption honoring the Melrose Place actor. Spelling’s Instagram post revealed a deep affection and appreciation for Muldoon, recalling her initial infatuation with his character on Days of Our Lives and the subsequent discovery of his ‘beautiful soul’ and ‘raddest, weird sense of humor.

’ She fondly remembered their first encounter, which occurred not as a blind date but on the set of their respective television series. She described him as a significant influence during her twenties, a period of growth and self-discovery, and emphasized their enduring friendship, characterized by laughter and mutual support. The post also highlighted Muldoon’s unwavering support during a challenging time in Spelling’s life – her divorce from Dean McDermott in 2023, after 18 years of marriage and five children.

He consistently checked in on her, offering a much-needed distraction with his characteristic, albeit often silly, jokes. Spelling expressed a poignant longing for those ‘stupid jokes’ and acknowledged his ability to bring joy to those around him. She celebrated his multifaceted talents and his passion for everything he pursued, describing him as a ‘true gift’ to all who knew him.

She also took the opportunity to acknowledge and express her well wishes to Miriam Rothbart, Muldoon’s long-term girlfriend, describing her as his ‘soulmate. ’ During her outing, Spelling coordinated her shimmering dress with a luxurious brown fur coat draped over her arms. She was seen walking arm-in-arm with her friend, confidently navigating the West Hollywood streets in platform pumps. Her friend complemented Spelling’s glamorous look with a black sequin top, burgundy shorts, and over-the-knee boots.

The pair entered Spelling’s vehicle after their evening at Craig’s. This public appearance marks Spelling’s first since the news of Muldoon’s death. The outing appears to be a demonstration of resilience and a return to normalcy following a period of grief and remembrance. It underscores the enduring impact Muldoon had on Spelling’s life, both personally and professionally, and her willingness to honor his memory while continuing to navigate her own life and commitments.

The event highlights the complexities of navigating loss while maintaining a public persona and the importance of friendship and support during difficult times. It also serves as a reminder of the lasting connections forged through shared experiences and the power of humor and kindness





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