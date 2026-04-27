Tori Spelling Steps Out Following Ex-Boyfriend Patrick Muldoon's Death

Tori Spelling was seen on a night out with a friend days after the death of her former boyfriend, Patrick Muldoon, sharing a heartfelt tribute to the late actor on social media.

Tori Spelling was observed enjoying an evening out with a friend on Sunday, a mere few days following the passing of her former boyfriend, Patrick Muldoon .

The 52-year-old television personality displayed a composed demeanor and a smile as she departed from Craig's, a popular West Hollywood establishment, wearing a striking sheer dress embellished with silver sequins. This public appearance came shortly after Spelling publicly shared a touching tribute to Muldoon, the late actor with whom she shared a romantic connection in the 1990s.

Muldoon, known for his role in Days of Our Lives, tragically succumbed to a heart attack at the age of 57 on Sunday, April 19th. Their relationship blossomed in the mid-90s, shortly after Muldoon’s separation from Denise Richards, and experienced a recent revival when he appeared as a guest on Spelling’s MisSpelling podcast in October 2025.

Upon receiving the heartbreaking news, Spelling turned to Instagram to post nostalgic photographs of their time together, accompanied by a heartfelt and extensive caption honoring the Melrose Place actor. Spelling’s Instagram post revealed a deep affection and appreciation for Muldoon, recalling her initial infatuation with his character on Days of Our Lives and how that evolved into admiration for his 'beautiful soul' and his uniquely 'raddest, weird sense of humor.

' She emphasized the significant impact he had on her life, describing him as a 'huge part of formative' years during her twenties. Spelling explained that composing the post took her several days, as acknowledging the loss felt like making it real. She remembered Muldoon as being 'special and one of a kind,' and highlighted his kindness, caring nature, and distinctive humor.

Their connection began with a chance meeting, initially intended as a blind date, but serendipitously unfolded because they were both working on television series at the time. She fondly remembered their enduring friendship, filled with laughter and mutual support. The outing with her friend saw Spelling and her companion leaving Craig's, their arms linked, as they walked towards her car in platform pumps.

Spelling complemented her sheer dress with a brown fur coat draped over her arms, while her friend opted for a coordinated look with a black sequin top, burgundy shorts, and over-the-knee boots. This marked Spelling’s first public appearance since learning of Muldoon’s death. Beyond reminiscing about their early romance, Spelling also acknowledged Muldoon’s support during a challenging period in her life – her divorce from Dean McDermott in 2023 after 18 years of marriage and five children.

She shared how he would proactively check on her well-being and attempt to lift her spirits with his characteristic, albeit sometimes terrible, jokes. She confessed to missing those very jokes, highlighting the comfort and connection they provided. Spelling celebrated Muldoon’s multifaceted talents and his passion for everything he pursued, emphasizing his ability to bring joy to those around him. She fondly recalled seeing him last summer and extended her heartfelt condolences to Miriam Rothbart, his girlfriend of many years.

The post served as a poignant tribute to a cherished friend and former love, showcasing the lasting impact Muldoon had on Spelling’s life and the enduring power of their connection. The evening out with her friend appeared to be a way for Spelling to honor Muldoon’s memory while also seeking support and companionship during a difficult time





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