Conservative MPs have voiced strong opposition to Labour's decision to rejoin the EU's Erasmus student exchange programme, alleging it will lead to the indoctrination of British children with European Union propaganda. Critics argue that mandatory lessons on the EU, display of the EU flag, and praise for the European project within participating schools constitute a 'Trojan horse' for political aims, despite Britain's departure from the EU.

British children as young as four could be subjected to 'brainwashing by Brussels' due to the Labour party's decision to reintegrate the United Kingdom into the European Union's Erasmus student exchange scheme, according to vocal criticism from Conservative Members of Parliament. Sir Keir Starmer has faced accusations of endorsing a 'Trojan horse for European propaganda' by opting to bring Britain back into the widely discussed Erasmus programme.

This week marked the finalization of Labour's agreement to rejoin the scheme, an initiative reportedly costing £570 million annually. Labour has defended the move, asserting that re-entry will unlock significant opportunities for young individuals across the continent. However, Conservative detractors have expressed considerable anger following revelations that British educational institutions will now be obligated to educate children about the EU, prominently display the EU flag, and publicly commend the European project as a condition of participation in the scheme. These critics contend that children will be exposed to a form of 'mind control' within lessons, where they will be taught about the purported 'benefits of the Single Market' and the broader concept of European integration. Tory MP Saqib Bhatti stated, This is a thinly veiled attempt to brainwash children, with EU propaganda beamed right into their schools, colleges and universities. We all know Starmer wants to unpick Brexit, but now he is resorting to mind control to do it. The Conservatives are particularly incensed by the government's admission that the UK's re-entry into Erasmus would proceed without a parliamentary debate or vote. Under the terms of the Erasmus scheme, educators in schools that participate will receive grants funded by taxpayers. Crucially, these educators will be required to 'integrate EU subjects' into the curriculum for both primary and secondary school students, with the stated aim of 'strengthening European identity,' a directive that appears at odds with the decade-old national decision to leave the European Union. Furthermore, these educational establishments, encompassing schools, colleges, and universities, will be compelled to exhibit the EU flag and offer expressions of 'thanks to the EU' as part of stringent regulations embedded within the fine print of the student exchange agreement. Non-compliance with these 'mandatory' flag display rules could result in substantial fines, potentially amounting to tens of thousands of pounds. Labour Ministers have adopted an enthusiastic stance regarding the agreement, describing it as 'fair and balanced,' notwithstanding the fact that it represents a doubling of the cost associated with a similar scheme that former Prime Minister Boris Johnson rejected in 2021, citing it as prohibitively expensive. While the programme is publicly presented as a platform for young people to engage in international travel, study, and work experiences, its explicitly stated objectives include the promotion of 'a common European identity' and the 'corporate communication of the political priorities of the Union.' Universities that accept funding through the scheme are mandated to display 'durable plaques or billboards that are clearly visible to the public' prominently featuring the EU's flag. The distinctive golden stars of the EU must be visibly incorporated into all associated conferences, seminars, brochures, posters, presentations, social media content, and any equipment, vehicles, or infrastructure utilized by participating institutions. In a move that has further fuelled Conservative opposition, Labour has announced its intention to discontinue the successful Turing programme to make way for the EU's project. The Turing programme offered disadvantaged British students the valuable opportunity to study and cultivate skills globally, extending beyond Europe, at a significantly lower cost for the UK, as it did not involve funding foreign students to come to Britain. Tory MP Mike Wood commented on Saturday, On Labour's watch, Erasmus is set to be a Trojan horse for the EU propaganda machine. Starmer has signed Britain up to a scheme that forces the promotion of the EU all while British tax-payers foot a bill running into the billions. This development is viewed as an integral part of Labour's broader strategy to foster closer ties with the European Union, a sentiment that senior Labour figures have openly expressed in recent times. Just last week, an EU Minister characterized the pursuit of a more robust relationship with the continent as a 'patriotic' endeavor. The Prime Minister himself, reportedly a fond admirer of the EU anthem Ode to Joy, has been accused of 'shamelessly' leveraging the complexities of the Iran war to advocate for a reversal of Brexit. Sir Keir has articulated that the ramifications of the conflict in the Middle East, which has strained the UK's alliance with the United States, 'requires closer partnership with our allies in Europe and with the European Union.' In response to these criticisms, a Government spokesperson stated, The law is clear that schools must remain politically impartial, and rejoining Erasmus does not change this. Erasmus will enable hundreds of thousands of children and young people to access life-changing opportunities to travel and study abroad





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