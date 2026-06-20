Tories 'can win anywhere' after historic Aberdeen South victory

Kemi Badenoch, the Tory leader, said the party's win in Aberdeen South shows they can win anywhere, after defeating Labour and Reform at the general election.

Victory in Aberdeen South shows the Tories ' can win anywhere ' and defeat Labour and Reform at the general election , Kemi Badenoch has said. Basking in the glow of the historic result, the Tory leader said it showed no seat in the UK was off limits to her party.

After celebrating with new MP Douglas Lumsden in the constituency, Mrs Badenoch was asked if would be difficult to get similar wins elsewhere in the country. She said: 'It is not going to be difficult. If we can win in Scotland, where we haven't won a by-election since 1967, we can win anywhere.

'Yesterday, we won council county council seats in Essex, seats which Reform only just won last May. When people taste Reform, they don't like Reform.

'We won seats in Swansea yesterday. 'So we are winning in Scotland, England, and Wales. 'And when the general election comes, people are going to look at who is the credible alternative to take over from Labour. Kemi Badenoch celebrates with Douglas Lumsden (left) and Russell Findla





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Tories Can Win Anywhere Aberdeen South General Election Labour Reform Jackdaw Gas Rosebank Oil North Sea Drilling Energy Security Energy Sector Green Jobs Renewable Sector Energy Profits Levy UK Energy And Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband Deindustrialization

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