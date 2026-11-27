Scottish Conservatives call for John Swinney and SNP health secretaries to face Holyrood committee regarding the NHS Grampian scandal and the resignation of Prof Gregor Smith.

The Scottish Conservatives have formally demanded that First Minister John Swinney and SNP health ministers appear before Holyrood to answer for their handling of the NHS Grampian scandal. Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay stated that cabinet members face intensifying pressure to explain their knowledge regarding avoidable patient deaths at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. This political escalation follows revelations that the Scottish Government was informed four years ago about a decision to suppress a report on nineteen unnecessary deaths.

Pressure Mounts On SNP Health Ministers

John Swinney and his SNP health secretaries are now facing calls to be grilled by Members of the Scottish Parliament regarding the alleged cover-up of the scandal at NHS Grampian. The core trigger for this demand is the revelation that officials were aware of the suppression of a report detailing avoidable deaths following liver and pancreatic surgery. Russell Findlay argued that patients and bereaved relatives deserve direct answers from the top leadership rather than indirect statements from junior officials or delayed inquiries.

Also read Scotland CMO Sir Gregor Smith Resigns Amid NHS Grampian Scandal

The controversy intensified significantly on Thursday when Chief Medical Officer Sir Gregor Smith announced his resignation. Smith cited his mental health as the primary reason for stepping down from his role. However, Findlay insisted that Smith should not serve as a token fall guy to protect senior politicians. The Conservative leader emphasized that the responsibility lies with the ministers who held office during the period when the deaths were known but not publicly addressed.

Former Executive Reveals Suppression Of Report

Caroline Hiscox, the former chief executive of NHS Grampian, is scheduled to provide evidence to Holyrood's health committee on Wednesday. In written evidence submitted ahead of the hearing, she disclosed that the health board made a specific decision in October 2022. This decision involved keeping a report on nineteen avoidable deaths out of the public eye. Hiscox explained that the rationale was to avoid causing undue public alarm that could potentially increase the likelihood of late presentations for health issues.

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The former executive further clarified that this communications strategy was shared with relevant officials at the Scottish Government. Her testimony directly contradicts any suggestion that the central government was unaware of the local board's actions. This disclosure provides a concrete basis for the Scottish Conservatives' argument that the suppression of information was not an isolated local incident but a matter known to national leadership. The timing of this revelation places immediate scrutiny on the government's transparency protocols.

Historical Accountability For SNP Secretaries

Russell Findlay listed several former health secretaries who must face questioning to account for their tenure. He specifically named Humza Yousaf, Neil Gray, Michael Matheson, and Angela Constance as individuals who must explain their actions. Findlay noted that Yousaf was the health secretary when a bombshell report revealed the nineteen avoidable deaths. This historical context is critical for understanding the duration of the alleged cover-up and the potential negligence of multiple administrations.

Neil Gray was also singled out for allegedly ignoring whistleblowers who raised concerns about patient safety. The Conservative leader argued that after two decades of SNP rule, a culture of secrecy has polluted many of Scotland's public bodies. Findlay described this environment as one characterized by lies and cover-ups that have allowed such scandals to persist. The demand for accountability extends beyond the current administration to include those who held power during the critical years when the deaths occurred.

Next Steps In Holyrood Scrutiny

The upcoming evidence session with Caroline Hiscox serves as the first major step in this parliamentary process. Her testimony will be closely watched to determine if government officials were adequately informed about the report's contents. The Scottish Tories are determined to prevent John Swinney's inquiry from becoming a tactic to delay scrutiny. They view any attempt to use the inquiry as an excuse for silence as outrageous and unacceptable to the public.

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Findlay warned that the SNP cannot dodge scrutiny by pointing to the ongoing investigation. The demand is for immediate, open answers from the First Minister and health secretaries in the full glare of the health committee. If these ministers fail to appear or provide satisfactory explanations, the Conservatives argue that the rotten culture of secrecy will remain unchecked. The political stakes are high as the SNP government faces its most significant crisis in recent memory regarding public trust in the health service.