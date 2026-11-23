Kemi Badenoch and the Conservative Party announce plans to scrap Labour's early release scheme and build 50,000 new prison places funded by foreign aid cuts.

The Conservative Party, led by Kemi Badenoch, has unveiled a comprehensive strategy to significantly increase the length of criminal sentences and expand the national prison infrastructure. Under these new proposals, tens of thousands of offenders will remain incarcerated for longer periods following the abolition of Labour's early release mechanisms. The party aims to construct 50,000 new prison places, a move designed to accommodate up to 80,000 additional inmates who would otherwise be released prematurely under current rules.

Abolishing Early Release Schemes

Shadow Justice Secretary Nick Timothy and Kemi Badenoch will outline these measures in a speech delivered on Tuesday, marking a definitive break from the current administration's sentencing policies. The Conservatives intend to end the presumption against imposing short prison sentences, restoring a stricter legal framework. Under the proposed changes, prisoners would be required to serve at least half of their court-mandated time in custody before becoming eligible for any form of release. This policy directly reverses Labour's recent adjustments, which allowed some offenders with good behavior to be freed after serving only one-third of their sentence since October. Previous Labour guidelines permitted release after 40 percent of the term, resulting in the early discharge of more than 70,000 individuals.

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Expanding Prison Infrastructure Funding

To support this massive expansion of the correctional estate, the party has announced a commitment to fund 50,000 new jail cells. This initiative represents an increase in prison capacity by more than 50 percent relative to existing infrastructure. The financial backbone of this project relies on steep reductions to foreign aid budgets and spending cuts within Whitehall departments. Kemi Badenoch has explicitly stated that prison terms must constitute real punishment rather than a temporary inconvenience for offenders. She argued that the current system favors criminals over victims, particularly in cases involving shoplifting, burglary, and drug dealing. The goal is to ensure that sentences carry meaningful consequences to deter crime and protect law-abiding citizens.

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Expert Review and Governance Structure

Alongside the policy announcement, the Conservatives are launching an expert-led review to assess the feasibility and implementation of expanding the prison estate. This review will be chaired by former Conservative MP Sir Simon Clarke and hosted at the Onward think tank. The advisory panel will include specialists from diverse fields such as law, construction, real estate finance, and criminology. Nick Timothy emphasized that while the principle of incarceration works, the state currently lacks the physical capacity to house more offenders. He criticized the Labour government for cutting corners and failing to build necessary facilities, which forced the release of dangerous individuals. The party positions this as the largest prison building program in modern history, aimed at restoring public confidence in the criminal justice system.

Political Opposition and Skepticism

Reform UK expressed strong skepticism regarding the Conservative timeline and capacity to execute this plan. Home affairs spokesman Zia Yusuf pointed out that the Conservatives added only 500 net new prison places during their 14 years in previous power. Yusuf calculated that at that historical rate, building 50,000 places would take 1,400 years. The Reform UK party proposed alternative solutions, including the construction of emergency Nightingale prisons and the deportation of foreign criminals. Meanwhile, the Labour Party defended its record, arguing that the Conservatives left the prison system in disarray. A Labour spokesman highlighted that their own administration is undertaking the largest prison building program since the Victorian era to prevent systemic collapse. They maintained that they are dedicated to keeping serious offenders behind bars while addressing the infrastructure deficits inherited from the previous government.