Tories Threaten Commons Showdown Over Mandelson Vetting Fiasco

Kemi Badenoch vows parliamentary action against Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, demanding full disclosure on Peter Mandelson's US ambassador nomination following security vetting issues and a subsequent silence from Downing Street. The Conservatives are exploring a Privileges Committee inquiry and SO24 debates to pressure the government.

The Conservative party, spearheaded by Kemi Badenoch , is preparing to confront Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in the House of Commons over a contentious vetting scandal involving Peter Mandelson 's potential appointment as US ambassador. Badenoch has issued an ultimatum, demanding that Starmer release all pertinent information regarding Mandelson's nomination by Friday.

Failure to comply, she warns, will result in the utilization of every available parliamentary procedure to exert pressure on Downing Street. In a strategic move mirroring Sir Keir's past tactics against Boris Johnson's premiership, Conservative MPs have formally requested the Speaker of the House to initiate an inquiry by the Privileges Committee. This committee would investigate whether the Prime Minister knowingly misled Parliament when he consistently asserted that due process was adhered to concerning Mandelson's nomination. The unfolding controversy stems from the revelation that Sir Keir was informed on Tuesday evening of Mandelson's appointment, despite the latter having failed his security vetting. Crucially, this decision was reportedly overruled. However, Sir Keir remained silent on the matter until the news surfaced through leaks two days later, even during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday. Members of Parliament have argued that this silence constitutes a breach of ministerial conduct. Despite Sir Keir's assertion that he will provide a comprehensive account of events in a statement to the Commons on the following day, Conservative lawmakers express skepticism, with one prominent MP stating to The Mail on Sunday, Starmer has lied – we must get to the bottom of this once and for all. The only way is to force the Prime Minister to come clean in Parliament on our terms. The Conservatives are considering a Privileges Committee inquiry, a route previously employed to significant effect during the Partygate investigation, which heavily scrutinized Boris Johnson and ultimately led to his resignation as an MP. This approach is being described by parliamentary sources as the ‘nuclear option’. Furthermore, the party may leverage a Standing Order 24 (SO24) debate, an emergency procedure allowing the opposition to set the agenda and potentially compel Labour MPs to vote against the Prime Minister. This tactic has historically been utilized by Sir Keir while in opposition to force challenging votes on issues such as Brexit, and it could place Sir Keir in a difficult defensive position. A Conservative spokesperson, however, declined to confirm specific plans, stating, This is speculation. We are keeping our plans private





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