Toronto police have arrested Daijohn Richards for the violent home invasion of CEO David Morton's Bridle Path mansion. Richards faces 14 charges following the shooting of the Morton family.

Toronto police have successfully arrested 23-year-old Daijohn Richards in connection with the violent home invasion of MAC Group CEO David Morton's residence in the affluent Bridle Path neighborhood. The arrest marks a significant development in the case involving the October 29 attack on the 75-year-old entrepreneur and his family, who were targeted by masked intruders armed with handguns and a hammer.

Arrest Details and Criminal Charges

Richards was taken into custody on Monday in Ottawa, located more than 200 miles from the scene of the crime in Toronto. He has been charged with 14 counts, including breaking and entering, aggravated assault, robbery, and discharging a firearm with intent to wound, endanger life, or prevent arrest. The suspect had been the subject of an urgent manhunt after police identified him as a key figure in the operation that terrorized the Morton household.

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Victims and Incident Timeline

The violent intrusion occurred at approximately 3:45 am on October 29 at the family's seven-bathroom mansion valued at $2.1 million. David Morton, his 64-year-old wife Doriana Zohil-Morton, and their two daughters, Maggie and Cristina Zohil-Morton, were inside the property when three masked suspects forced entry through a rear door. The attackers confronted the family in their bedrooms on the second floor, leading to a chaotic exchange where firearms were discharged and a hammer was used as a weapon.

David Morton and his two daughters sustained gunshot wounds during the attack, while Doriana Zohil-Morton suffered severe head trauma from being struck with the hammer. All four family members survived the ordeal, though they have been left with what they describe as life-altering injuries. The property tycoon and his family have expressed their terror at the incident, which targeted an affluent area known for housing valuable assets.

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Investigation and Forensic Evidence

Inspector Kristy Smith of the Toronto Police Service stated that the link between Richards and the crime was established through rigorous forensic work conducted with the Centre for Forensic Science and extensive door-to-door inquiries in the neighborhood. Investigators believe Richards was accidentally shot in the right shoulder by one of his alleged co-offenders during the chaos of the home invasion. Following this injury, Richards sought medical treatment at St Joseph's Health Centre.

Medical staff at the hospital notified police under Ontario's mandatory reporting rules for gunshot wounds. Although Richards was discharged from the hospital late Thursday morning, officers had not yet established sufficient grounds to link him to the home invasion at that time. Police confirmed they conducted interactions with the male prior to his release but waited for concrete forensic evidence before proceeding with the arrest.

Other Suspects and Ongoing Manhunt

While Richards is in custody, Toronto police continue to hunt for two other individuals suspected of involvement in the crime. Gesley Fenelus, aged 27, and Melanie Riddell, aged 28, have been charged with accessory after the fact for allegedly helping Richards evade arrest. Inspector Smith emphasized that these two individuals remain at large and are considered armed and dangerous, urging the public to remain vigilant.

Investigators are also appealing for information regarding a dark grey Honda CR-V seen fleeing the area on the night of the attack. The vehicle is described as having a spare tire mounted to the front driver's side. Police have released images of the SUV and are asking anyone who recognizes it to come forward immediately to assist in the ongoing investigation into this violent breach of the Morton family's home.