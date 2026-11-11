Toronto Police Arrest Pro‑Palestine Transgender Activist for Breaching Court Order

Toronto police arrested 40‑year‑old Diana Bosco on November 8 after she allegedly violated a court order banning her presence in a predominantly Jewish neighbourhood. Bosco, a well‑known pro‑Palestine activist, was detained during a demonstration on Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West and charged with failure to comply with an undertaking. The incident formed part of a broader series of arrests of activists who have previously protested against Israel's Walk with Israel event and who have faced charges for obstructing police and provoking attendees. Bosco's case illustrates the mounting tensions in Toronto's multicultural communities, the policing of activist movements, and the increasing scrutiny of pro‑Palestine symbols and messaging in public spaces. The legal process will continue with her scheduled first court appearance on July 12, 2027.

Police arrested a 40‑year‑old pro‑Palestine transgender activist in Toronto after she allegedly ignored a court order that prohibited her from being in a Jewish neighbourhood.

According to Toronto police, the arrest took place on November 8 when Diana Bosco was found in the Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West corridor, an area known for its predominantly Jewish residential makeup. Bosco, who is known for participating in public demonstrations for Palestinian rights, was detained by officers after they recognized her from earlier protests in the same district. While the officers were recording footage of the confrontation, Bosco can be seen shouting: "Don't touch my shoes!

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Arrest and Confrontation with Police

Don't touch my shoes!

" and repeatedly saying, "You're hurting me. Let go of my hand!

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" as she was engaged by multiple officers. The police stated that Bosco had been present at a demonstration around noon and had violated an undertaking issued by the Ontario Court of Justice, which directed her to stay away from the neighbourhood. Diocesan court records show that the formal written accusation was sworn under oath on the same day, requiring her to appear at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Monday.

Legal Proceedings and Previous Arrest

Bosco is scheduled for her first apparence in the Ontario Court of Justice on July 12, 2027. Earlier this year, Toronto media reported that a woman named Diana Bosco, also 40, was detained in June during a counter‑protest to the 57th annual Walk with Israel event. That demonstration was attended by roughly 60,000 people, with pro‑Palestine demonstrators waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans such as "Israel has no right to exist.

" Bosco was one of six activists arrested during that protest and faced charges for obstructing a police officer and for attempting to provoke the walk's participants. The court tabled a second case for Bosco, with her first formal appearance scheduled on January 12, 2027. Bosco's social media feeds frequently showcase pro‑Palestine imagery, including posts of people wearing keffiyehs and holding Palestinian banners, which she describes as "The revolution is here.

" A 2017 post revealed her transition journey, and in 2021 she posted about the emotional difficulties of coming out to her mother. These posts expose the personal struggles she faces as a transgender woman and illustrate her broader commitment to activist causes.

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Implications for Activism and Free Expression

The series of arrests and the legal actions taken against Bosco underscore the growing friction between pro‑Palestinian activists and municipal authorities in Toronto, as well as the broader debate over the legality of public protests and the compliance with court orders. Police statements indicate that Bosco's repeated detention will likely be the subject of ongoing court proceedings in the coming years.

The broader context of the case highlights several key issues: coordination between municipal police and the judicial system when handling activist events, the legal boundaries of free expression in public spaces, and the challenges faced by transgender individuals who are also public activists. The debate over the empowerment of pro‑Palestinian voices in familiar neighbourhoods remains a contentious topic as Toronto continues to navigate its multicultural identity and the calls for social justice by groups on both sides of the Israel‑Palestine conflict.