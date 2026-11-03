Toronto Police Criticized for Not Arresting Mansion Invasion Suspect

Toronto Police face backlash for releasing suspected mansion invader Daijohn Richards despite his visible gunshot wound. Police Chief Myron Demkiw defends the decision, citing lack of immediate evidence, while the suspect remains at large.

Toronto Police are facing intense scrutiny after allowing 23-year-old suspect Daijohn Richards to remain free following a violent home invasion at a luxury residence on Hyde Park Circle. Police Chief Myron Demkiw defended the department's actions, stating there was no failure in the investigation despite Richards visiting a hospital with a gunshot wound shortly after the incident. The decision has sparked public concern regarding officer safety and investigative rigor.

Details of the Brutal Home Invasion

The incident occurred on Thursday at a multi-million dollar residence located near the intersection of Hyde Park Circle and Post Road. Three suspects armed with handguns and a hammer forced their way into the home and savagely attacked four adults. The victims identified in the attack are 75-year-old CEO David Morton, his 64-year-old wife Doriana Zohil-Morton, and their two daughters, aged 26 and 28.

Also read Toronto Police Explain Why Suspect Richards Walked Free After Bridle Path Home Invasion

David Morton is the CEO of THE MAC Group. He remains hospitalized alongside his daughters, Maggie Zohil-Morton, aged 26, and Cristina Zohil-Morton, aged 28. The suspects demanded valuables before launching the assault that left the entire family injured. The severity of the attack has drawn significant media attention to the Hyde Park Circle neighborhood.

Police Response to Hospital Encounter

Daijohn Richards later attended St. Joseph's Health Centre with a gaping shoulder wound. Police believe he was inadvertently shot by an accomplice during the break-in. Despite officers interacting with Richards on Thursday, Inspector Kristy Smith stated there was insufficient information at the time to arrest him before he was released from the hospital later that morning.

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Chief Demkiw emphasized that police had no evidence suggesting one of the suspects had been shot at the scene of the home invasion. He noted that the decision not to detain Richards was based on the available evidence at that specific moment. The police maintained that they were following the evidence as it became available rather than acting on speculation.

Public Outcry and Chief's Defense

Police Chief Myron Demkiw addressed the mounting questions on Monday, assuring residents that there has been no failure in the investigation. He acknowledged the brazen and terrible nature of the incident, recognizing that such violations rock the sense of safety and security for Torontonians. Demkiw stated he understands the public's concern given the expectation of home safety.

Demkiw insisted that no resource would be spared and no stone left unturned in the pursuit of justice. He praised the investigators working the case as the best in the business, expressing complete confidence in their abilities. He clarified that complex investigations do not always align perfectly or quickly, unlike dramatized portrayals on television. The chief swatted away suggestions of incompetency regarding the handling of the suspect.

Current Status and Legal Warrants

Daijohn Richards is now wanted on a Canada-wide warrant on four counts of discharging a firearm with intent to wound. Additional charges include four counts of robbery with a firearm, three counts of aggravated assault, and break and enter of a dwelling house. He is also wanted for possessing a prohibited device and disguise with intent.

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The other two suspects involved in the attack remain unidentified. Police continue to seek information that could lead to the apprehension of all parties involved. The family of David Morton and Doriana Zohil-Morton are currently recovering from the trauma of the event. Authorities urge anyone with information to come forward to assist in the ongoing dynamic and active investigation.