Toronto Police Explain Why Suspect Richards Walked Free After Bridle Path Home Invasion

Toronto Police address public concerns after suspect Daijohn Richards was not arrested upon arriving at a hospital following a violent home invasion in the Bridle Path.

Toronto Police have issued a detailed public explanation regarding their decision to release Daijohn Richards from a hospital following his arrival with a gunshot wound, even though investigators suspected his involvement in a brutal home invasion. The statement came after widespread public scrutiny and media questioning about why the twenty-three-year-old suspect was not immediately taken into custody despite clear indicators of his connection to the violent crime that targeted millionaire property developer David Morton and his family.

Investigation Into Hospital Release Decision

On Saturday, the Toronto Police Service took to the social media platform X to directly address the confusion surrounding the investigation into the home invasion that took place in the exclusive Bridle Path neighborhood. The department acknowledged the intense public interest and the specific questions regarding the handling of the case, noting that investigators had immediately recognized a potential link between the violent break-in and the individual who subsequently presented himself at a medical facility with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Also read Dean Richards Embraces Challenge as Doncaster Knights Face Toughest Test

Police emphasized that recognizing a potential suspect is fundamentally different from having sufficient legal grounds to arrest them, stating that suspicion alone does not justify detention under Canadian law. Investigators insisted that they required reasonable grounds, supported by concrete evidence, before they could lawfully take Richards into custody, a standard they claimed was not met at the time of his hospital admission. The department praised their detectives for their professionalism, tenacity, and commitment to the case while maintaining that the investigation would continue with renewed focus.

Details Of The Violent Bridle Path Attack

The violent incident occurred shortly after three thirty in the morning when three masked men carrying handguns and a hammer forced their way through the rear entrance of the multi-million dollar mansion. David Morton, the seventy-five-year-old chief executive officer of MAC Group, was asleep with his family when the intruders entered their bedrooms and demanded valuables. The suspects confronted Morton, his sixty-four-year-old wife Doriana Zohil-Morton, and their two adult daughters, Maggie and Cristina Zohil-Morton, both in their twenties, leading to a terrifying struggle inside the luxury home.

Advertisement

During the confrontation, Morton and both of his daughters suffered gunshot wounds, while two family members were also struck in the head with a hammer. All four victims were rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment, with two eventually discharged and the other two remaining under medical care for injuries described as life-altering. The attack was particularly severe given the vulnerable state of the family, who were asleep in their own bedrooms when the armed intruders broke in, creating a scene of chaos and violence that shocked the community.

Forensic Evidence And Police Strategy

Richards sought treatment at St. Joseph's Health Centre shortly after the attack, where hospital staff notified the police in accordance with Ontario's mandatory reporting rules for gunshot wounds. Inspector Kristy Smith attended the hospital and engaged in numerous interactions with Richards, but investigators had not yet established the necessary reasonable grounds for his arrest at that critical moment. The police clarified that while they acted quickly, the legal threshold for arrest requires more than just strong suspicion, a nuance that became the center of public debate.

Detectives eventually made the connection through extensive forensic work and neighborhood inquiries, with significant assistance from the Centre of Forensic Sciences to link Richards to the crime scene. However, by the time this crucial evidence had been gathered and verified, Richards had already been discharged from the hospital. This timing gap left police searching for a man they had previously spoken to, prompting the need for a public explanation of their procedural constraints and investigative methods during the initial phases of the case.

Manhunt For Outstanding Suspects Continues

Police believe that Richards was accidentally shot in the right shoulder by one of his alleged accomplices during the confrontation, a detail that helped investigators piece together the sequence of events. A Canada-wide warrant has since been issued for his arrest following the Thursday attack, marking the latest development in a high-profile case that has drawn national attention. The warrant underscores the seriousness of the charges and the ongoing effort to bring all responsible parties to justice for the brutal assault.

Advertisement

Inspector Smith faced direct questions during a Saturday news conference about the decision to allow Richards to leave, reaffirming that the focus must remain on finding the outstanding suspects. She stated that the team would continue to hold those responsible for this violent home invasion accountable, emphasizing the commitment to thorough investigative practices. The case highlights the complex balance police must maintain between rapid response and adhering to strict legal standards for arrests, a reality that often sparks public concern when suspects are temporarily at large.