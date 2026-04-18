Tory Lanez Sues California for $100 Million After Brutal Prison Stabbing

Rapper Tory Lanez is demanding $100 million from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, alleging a failure to protect him from a violent attack in prison where he was stabbed 16 times. The lawsuit cites deliberate indifference by prison officials and claims permanent scarring and loss of future earnings.

Rapper Tory Lanez has filed a substantial lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, seeking $100 million in damages. The lawsuit stems from a brutal attack that occurred in May 2025 at the CCI Tehachapi correctional facility, where Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, alleges he was stabbed 16 times by a fellow inmate.

The complaint, obtained by the Daily Mail, asserts a grave failure on the part of the prison system and its officers to protect him, describing their actions as displaying 'deliberate indifference' to his safety. Lanez, a 33-year-old Canadian artist, is currently serving a ten-year prison sentence imposed in 2023 for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. The allegations detail a violent encounter wherein Lanez was attacked with a homemade shank by inmate Santino Casio. According to the lawsuit, the stabbing resulted in severe injuries, including two collapsed lungs, and extensive lacerations to his head, face, back, and torso. The complaint further emphasizes the lasting impact of these wounds, particularly the permanent scarring on his face, which Lanez contends will detrimentally affect his commercial prospects upon release. In his claim, Lanez is seeking $1 million for each of the stab wounds inflicted, reflecting the severity and potential long-term consequences of the assault. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has not yet issued a comment on the pending litigation, and Lanez's representatives have also been contacted for their perspective. The lawsuit highlights a critical point of contention: the alleged negligent placement of Lanez in proximity to Santino Casio. Lanez's legal team argues that Casio, who is serving a life sentence for murder, should never have been housed in the same facility, let alone in a position to attack Lanez. The complaint details Casio's history, noting his life sentence for the murder of a 13-year-old pregnant runaway while on parole, underscoring the perceived high risk he posed. Lanez's attorneys contend that the decision to house these two individuals together was either known or should have been recognized as a significant danger. They further allege that Warden Danny Samuel and other corrections officers demonstrated 'deliberate indifference' by purportedly disregarding established protocols for segregating inmates based on risk factors, criminal history, and propensity for violence. This alleged disregard, they argue, directly contributed to Lanez's vulnerability and the subsequent attack. Lanez, who was transferred to the California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo following the incident, asserts that his celebrity status placed him at an elevated risk within the prison environment. The lawsuit claims that correctional officers failed to implement adequate protective measures or intervene decisively during the attack. Specific allegations include the absence of deterrents such as flash grenades, smoke bombs, or rubber ammunition that could have been employed to halt the assault. Beyond the physical trauma and immediate threat to his life, the lawsuit also asserts that Lanez suffered financial losses. It alleges that his original songbooks, containing unpublished lyrics of significant commercial value, were unlawfully seized while he was receiving medical treatment. These books, reportedly containing notes exchanged between Lanez and his legal counsel, were allegedly never properly inventoried and have not been returned. In calculating damages, Lanez's legal team has proposed a valuation of $1 million per stab wound, $10 million for career harm stemming from facial scarring, and $25 million for pain and suffering, factoring in his celebrity status and earning potential





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Tory Lanez Prison Lawsuit Assault California Department Of Corrections Inmate Attack

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