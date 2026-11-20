Kemi Badenoch attacks the new EU agreement, accusing Andy Burnham of inventing £17bn economic gains. Nigel Farage also criticizes the deal for breaking Labour manifesto pledges.

Kemi Badenoch has launched a fierce political attack on the government's latest diplomatic agreement with the European Union, characterizing the pact as a fundamental failure that even former Labour leader Keir Starmer would have rejected. The Conservative leader delivered a scathing critique of the terms, directly challenging the economic projections released by the Prime Minister's office and accusing senior ministers of manufacturing unrealistic financial benefits to justify the deal.

Badenoch Challenges £17bn Economic Claims

Badenoch specifically targeted claims made by Andy Burnham regarding the financial impact of the new arrangement, asserting that the projected £17 billion boost to the national economy was entirely fabricated. She argued that the Treasury's analysis suggesting a 0.5 percent increase in GDP by the year 2040 lacked any credible statistical foundation. According to Badenoch, the modeling that supported such optimistic figures actually demonstrated a 0.0 percent growth rate when accounting for the additional population influx.

Also read Kemi Badenoch Criticizes Andy Burnham's EU Reset Plan

She explained her reasoning by pointing out that the economic benefit would be diluted when dividing the total gains by the number of new arrivals. Even in a scenario where every individual entering the country secured employment, the net impact on per-capita growth would remain neutral. This assessment frames the current administration's economic rationale as not just incorrect, but fundamentally disconnected from basic fiscal reality.

Badenoch Criticizes Tax Policy and Growth

Beyond the immediate figures, the Conservative leader used the platform to highlight what she described as a broader misunderstanding of economic principles by the Prime Minister. She noted that during a meeting on Wednesday, she had to clarify that sustainable growth is driven by business expansion rather than occurring spontaneously. Her central argument was that the government's approach to taxation was actively suppressing the very enterprises that create wealth.

Advertisement

Badenoch emphasized that her criticism extended beyond mere numbers to the structural policies that hinder economic vitality. She suggested that the current leadership lacks a coherent strategy for fostering an environment where businesses can thrive. By focusing on taxing existing enterprises, she argued, the government was inadvertently stifling the natural mechanisms of growth. This perspective positions the EU deal not just as a diplomatic misstep, but as a symptom of deeper economic mismanagement within the current administration.

Farage Accuses Labour of Manifesto Betrayal

Adding to the political pressure, Nigel Farage held a press conference in Brussels to condemn the agreement as a direct violation of Labour's election promises. The Reform UK leader stated that the terms of the deal shamefully broke the party's manifesto commitment to maintain distance from the European single market. He argued that the negotiations represented a significant retreat from the clear instructions given to voters during the 2024 election campaign.

Farage specifically targeted a pledge made to the voters of Makerfield, noting that the current direction contradicted the assurances given just months prior. He challenged the narrative that 73 percent of the population desires closer ties with Europe, arguing that such support does not equate to a mandate for rejoining core elements of the single market. He insisted that better relations do not require surrendering the regulatory autonomy that voters expected the government to protect.

Dispute Over Youth Free Movement Limits

A central point of contention involved the youth mobility scheme, which allows up to 100,000 young Europeans to enter the UK annually. Badenoch highlighted a stark discrepancy between this figure and the previous negotiations led by Keir Starmer, who reportedly sought to limit the number to 50,000. She suggested that the current deal represents a significant escalation in migration levels that the opposition had previously attempted to cap more strictly.

Advertisement

She further noted that the total allowance could reach between 100,000 and 300,000 people over a three-year period. This expansion contrasts sharply with the more restrained approach favored by the previous leadership. The increase in youth movement has become a focal point for critics who view it as a loophole that undermines immigration controls and exacerbates public sector pressures. The disagreement over these specific caps illustrates the deep divide within the political establishment regarding the balance between labor needs and migration limits.

Implications for UK-EU Relations and Markets

The convergence of criticism from both the Conservative and Reform parties suggests that the EU reset deal faces significant legislative and public scrutiny. Farage characterized the outcome not as a reset, but as a return to a significant portion of the single market, a description that implies a loss of sovereignty. This framing is likely to energize Brexit supporters and complicate the government's ability to present the deal as a neutral improvement.

The immediate consequence for citizens and consumers may include adjustments in tuition fee structures for EU students, a demand that was raised during the negotiations. The government's insistence that this is a good day for Britain stands in direct opposition to the mounting narrative of political betrayal and economic illusion. As the deal proceeds, the political cost of these conflicting interpretations will likely influence future policy decisions and diplomatic strategies between the UK and its European neighbors.