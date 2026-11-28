North Yorkshire MP Sir Alec Shelbrooke condemns civil service plans to house 1,200 asylum seekers at Linton on Ouse, citing infrastructure failures and community opposition.

Conservative MP Sir Alec Shelbrooke has issued a sharp rebuke of government proposals to establish an asylum accommodation facility at the former RAF base in Linton on Ouse, North Yorkshire. The MP accused senior civil servants of unilaterally advancing plans to house 1,200 migrants at the site, a project originally shelved by the previous Conservative administration four years ago.

Political Conflict Over Civil Service Authority

Sir Alec Shelbrooke, who represents the Wetherby and Easingwold constituency that includes Linton on Ouse, characterized the recent governmental push as a disregard for ministerial authority and local sentiment. He described a recent meeting with a senior civil servant as disrespectful, alleging the official appeared to mock his objections while the department attempted to revive dormant proposals without providing full transparency to current ministers.

Also read British Army: Who would the MoD call up under plans for 100,000 extra troops?

The Home Office responded to these allegations by stating that they do not recognize the characterization of the meeting. A spokesperson emphasized that senior civil servants maintain utmost professionalism and that all ministers are thoroughly briefed on asylum accommodation policy, regardless of their tenure in office.

Infrastructure Deficiencies and Technical Rejections

At the heart of the opposition are significant technical failures that previously rendered the site unsuitable. Sir Alec noted that the location failed to meet essential requirements for electricity, sewage removal, and fresh water supply. He argued that the infrastructure deficit has worsened since the initial rejection in 2022, making the technical arguments for denial even stronger today than they were four years ago.

Advertisement

Anna Turley, the Asylum and Border Security Minister, recently confirmed to LBC that Linton on Ouse remains one of three potential sites under consideration. However, she clarified that no final decision has been made and that the government will continue to listen to community feedback while assessing all necessary infrastructure requirements through due process.

Socioeconomic Impact on the Local Community

The resurfacing of these plans has triggered immediate negative economic consequences for the rural village of Linton on Ouse, which has a population of just over 500 residents. Sir Alec reported that applications for the local primary school and nursery have halved overnight as families seek to avoid the area during the period of uncertainty.

Furthermore, the political climate has adversely affected the local housing market. Residents are reportedly experiencing negative equity, with property values declining as potential buyers hesitate to purchase homes in a community facing the prospect of hosting a large-scale asylum processing center. Local shops, including the village store, have already closed, raising concerns about the viability of maintaining essential services in such a remote location.

Wider Regional and Political Opposition

Resistance to the asylum base extends beyond the individual MP to include local government bodies. Both the Conservative-led North Yorkshire Council and David Skaith, the Labour Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, have publicly stated that the plans are not in the best interests of local people. This unified political opposition mirrors recent symbolic independence referendums held by other villages, such as Piddington in Oxfordshire and Barnham in Suffolk, against similar military site conversions.

Advertisement

Anna Turley defended the government strategy by pointing to the success of two currently operating military sites in Crowborough, East Sussex, and Wethersfield, Essex. She asserted that these locations are safer and better controlled than hotel accommodations, with no recorded spikes in crime. However, critics highlight that Linton on Ouse lacks the public transport links and security infrastructure present at the active sites.

Future Steps and Government Commitments

As the Home Office works to close every asylum hotel by the end of the current Parliament, it claims to have saved taxpayers £1 billion since the general election. Despite these fiscal claims, local residents and Sir Alec continue to urge Minister Anna Turley to visit Linton on Ouse to witness the unsuitability of the site firsthand. The government maintains that its goal is to fairly house asylum seekers across the country, but the tension between central policy directives and local community welfare remains unresolved.