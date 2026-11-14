Tory MPs Demand Labour Rule Out Stealth Ban on Pheasant Shooting Licences

Angry Conservative MPs have written to Environment Secretary Dame Angela Eagle urging Labour to confirm there are no plans to impose a stealth ban on gamebird shooting via new licensing regulations.

Angry Conservative Members of Parliament have formally requested that the Labour Government explicitly rule out a stealth ban on pheasant shooting. This political pressure was triggered after the Government launched a consultation process regarding the introduction of licences for gamebird shooting activities. The request aims to prevent potential restrictions that could effectively end the practice despite official assurances otherwise.

MPs Challenge Licensing Proposals Directly

Parliamentarians directed a collective letter to Environment Secretary Dame Angela Eagle concerning the new proposals. They demanded confirmation that there are absolutely no plans to curb the rights or activities of game bird shoots. This urgent communication followed the closure of a specific call for evidence on the practice two weeks ago. Reports indicate that the government is currently considering licences for both the shooting operations themselves and the releases of game birds.

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Conservation Concerns Drive Political Action

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, the North Cotswolds MP and chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Shooting and Conservation, articulated the deep unease among his colleagues. He highlighted concerns that introducing a licensing system could amount to a de facto ban on the activity. Sir Geoffrey noted that where gamebird release is already licensed in England, Natural England refused to grant nearly all shoots a licence. This refusal effectively ended shooting activity and its associated conservation benefits in those specific areas.

Industry Groups Warn of Economic Damage

The letter seeking reassurance has gained the support of 66 MPs so far. Sir Geoffrey urged Dame Angela to confirm that the Government supports sustainable shooting in line with best practice standards. The Countryside Alliance raised significant concerns that the move could be the first step on the long road to banning game shooting entirely. Mo Metcalf-Fisher, the Director of External Affairs for the Alliance, argued that licensing requires a prior ban on the activity.

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Metcalf-Fisher described the potential impact as absolutely devastating for the countryside. He emphasized that shooting brings in a whopping £3.3 billion to the UK economy. Beyond direct revenue, the sector pumps vast sums into vital conservation work that supports rural communities.

Public Response and Future Regulatory Steps

Some 36,000 people responded to the call for evidence, with at least 26,000 expressing support for the continuation of the practice. Industry bodies stated these figures clearly show public backing for game shooting. Nick von Westenholz, chief executive of the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust, called for clarity on policy approach to gamebird management.

Von Westenholz warned that continued uncertainty risks undermining the positive contribution game managers make to wildlife. He noted that the Government is currently off-track in hitting its statutory targets for nature recovery. He argued it would be madness not to recognize the considerable private investment in conservation by game managers. A government spokesperson recently stated there are no plans to ban shooting, emphasizing high environmental and animal welfare standards.