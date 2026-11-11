Tory MSP Tim Eagle Proposes Right to Stand Bill to Ban Non-Permanent Residents from Scottish Elections

Scottish Conservative chief whip Tim Eagle introduces the Right to Stand Bill, seeking to restrict election candidacy in Scotland to those with indefinite leave to remain.

Scottish Conservative chief whip and Highlands and Islands MSP Tim Eagle is set to lodge a new legislative proposal at Holyrood aimed at restricting the right to stand for election. The proposed measure targets foreign nationals who lack permanent residency status in the United Kingdom, effectively barring them from running for office in both the Scottish Parliament and local council elections.

The Core Mechanism of the New Legislation

The primary objective of this initiative is to reverse specific regulatory changes introduced by the ruling Scottish National Party (SNP). These previous adjustments, which took effect last August, permitted migrants holding limited leave to remain to participate as candidates. Under the new framework championed by Eagle, eligibility would be strictly restored to individuals possessing indefinite leave to remain or pre-settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme.

Also read John Travolta teases teen son Ben's future in Hollywood: 'The time is right'

This structural shift aims to eliminate the current allowance that grants candidacy rights to any foreign national regardless of their visa duration. The legislation seeks to close what proponents describe as a significant loophole in democratic participation rules, ensuring that only those with a permanent legal right to reside in the UK can seek public office within Scotland's political system.

Stakeholder Positions and Political Context

The introduction of this bill follows intense scrutiny surrounding Green MSP Q Manivannan, who was elected in May for a five-year term despite holding only a temporary visa. Eagle has publicly criticized the SNP-led standards committee after First Minister John Swinney rejected their recommendation to launch a government review into the approach. Eagle argues that allowing individuals without permanent status to run for election represents a fundamental error in democratic governance.

Advertisement

Eagle asserts that the previous legislative changes were a mistake that left the political system vulnerable. He emphasizes that common sense dictates no one without the right to permanently stay in the UK should be eligible to stand for election. The Conservative MSP contends that the current rules expose democracy to potential interference from hostile states, particularly in an increasingly volatile global environment.

While advocating for stricter residency requirements, the proposed bill includes specific exemptions based on international agreements. It preserves the right for nationals from countries with reciprocal treaties regarding candidacy rights to continue standing in council elections with any form of leave. These nations include Denmark, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, and Spain, maintaining the status quo for these specific diplomatic arrangements.

Legislative History and Immediate Impact

The contentious changes to candidacy rights originated from the Scottish Elections (Representation and Reform) Act 2025, which was passed on December 17, 2024. This act previously expanded eligibility but has since faced backlash due to the high-profile case of Manivannan. The new bill, informally known as the 'Right to Stand Bill,' will restore the rules that were in place prior to these August changes, effectively rolling back the expansion of candidate eligibility.

Concurrently, the Scottish Government is navigating its own legislative challenges. Current legislation is progressing through Parliament after ministers identified a gap concerning Commonwealth citizens with limited leave to remain. There is currently no provision for these individuals to stand as councillors, and the stage one vote on this separate issue is scheduled to take place today, highlighting the complex and evolving nature of electoral law in Scotland.