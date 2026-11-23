Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says the Max Verstappen and George Russell feud enhances Formula 1 entertainment after their Las Vegas Grand Prix clash.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff believes the ongoing tension between Max Verstappen and George Russell serves as a valuable component of Formula 1 entertainment. The rivalry saw renewed intensity during the Las Vegas Grand Prix, marked by a collision in final practice and a subsequent war of words that extends to the upcoming Qatar event.

Verstappen Wins Las Vegas GP

Max Verstappen secured victory in the Las Vegas Grand Prix, demonstrating superior race management throughout the event. George Russell finished ninth after a late error while attempting to overtake team-mate Kimi Antonelli for second place. Verstappen capitalized on Russell's mistake, extending his lead and ultimately crossing the finish line first. The Mercedes driver crashed out while trying to pass his teammate, allowing the Red Bull driver to maintain control of the race until the end.

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Mercedes Chief Views Feud Positively

Toto Wolff stated that the provocations between the drivers are a good factor for the sport. He suggested that the long-standing competition between Max Verstappen and George Russell adds to the excitement of Formula 1. Although hostilities were reignited during the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the Mercedes boss viewed the dynamic as beneficial for fans. The rivalry has evolved since the drivers were karting rivals, creating a high-stakes environment on the track.

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Collisions And Radio Banter Continue

The conflict began in final practice when Max Verstappen overtook George Russell during push laps. Russell argued this breached their gentleman agreement, leading to a stewards warning for Verstappen. During the post-race press conference, Max Verstappen mocked George Russell, claiming the Mercedes driver was far below his level. Team radio also featured Verstappen poking fun at Russell following his late crash with teammate Kimi Antonelli.

Next Up Qatar Grand Prix

The dispute is expected to continue at the next round in Qatar. George Russell insisted that someone must stand up to Max Verstappen despite the stewards resolution. Toto Wolff noted exchanges occurred in the stewards room after the practice collision. Formula 1 will head to the Middle East for the Qatar Grand Prix, with live coverage starting on Friday from Sky Sports F1.