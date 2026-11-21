Mercedes boss Toto Wolff insists George Russell had perfect track position in Las Vegas GP qualifying despite Kimi Antonelli's surprise fastest lap and grid penalty.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has firmly defended George Russell's performance during the Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying session, dismissing claims that the team failed to support the British driver's bid for pole position. Despite Kimi Antonelli setting the fastest lap time during the final segment, Russell finished third, while Verstappen secured pole position before Antonelli's five-place grid penalty was applied.

The dramatic qualifying session at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit sparked intense debate among pundits and fans regarding team strategy and driver conduct. While many assumed Mercedes would prioritize Antonelli to assist Russell in chasing down Max Verstappen for the drivers' championship lead, the final minutes unfolded as a chaotic scramble for track position.

Also read George Russell Tops Las Vegas GP Practice as Rain Disrupts Mercedes Star

Antonelli's Shocking Fastest Lap

Kimi Antonelli topped the timesheets, finishing ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, but will start from sixth place due to a five-place grid penalty for using his sixth internal combustion engine of the season. This penalty was necessitated by the Mercedes power unit setup for the Italian driver, who has already secured the Drivers' Championship title.

Wolff expressed genuine surprise at Antonelli's result, noting that the Italian driver was closely trailing Racing Bulls' Arvid Lindblad by approximately 1.4 seconds. Strategists had anticipated that such close proximity would prevent Antonelli from setting a competitive time, yet he managed to cross the line with a faster lap than his rivals.

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Wolff Defends Russell's Strategy

Toto Wolff stated unequivocally that George Russell had the perfect track position for his final qualifying run. The Mercedes boss argued that Russell was approximately four seconds behind the car in front, a gap that typically provides an ideal opportunity for a high-speed tow on the long main straight of the Las Vegas circuit.

According to Wolff, Russell was quickest throughout the session, and the team did not hold him back. He suggested that the failure to secure pole position was likely due to a specific driving error or incident involving turns seven, eight, and nine, rather than any strategic oversight by the Mercedes engineering or strategy teams.

Pundits Question Driver Conduct

Former world champion Jacques Villeneuve offered a starkly different interpretation of the events, suggesting that Antonelli deliberately avoided assisting his teammate. Villeneuve claimed that Antonelli went out of his way to ensure he was not ahead of Russell, thereby preventing any potential tow benefits for the British driver.

Villeneuve characterized Antonelli's actions as playing his own game despite having secured the world championship, arguing that the team had every interest in helping Russell. He suggested that the natural order should have seen Antonelli in front of Russell to facilitate a tow, a dynamic that was disrupted by the close racing behind Lindblad.

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Impact on Championship Standings

The qualifying results have significant implications for the upcoming race, with Max Verstappen starting from pole position after Antonelli's penalty drops him to sixth. George Russell will start from second place, retaining a strong chance to challenge for the race win and continue his push for the championship.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc both suffered shock early exits from qualifying, adding to the drama of the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend. The incident has reignited discussions about the ethics of team orders in Formula 1, particularly when a teammate is already assured of the championship title.