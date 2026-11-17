Mauricio Pochettino guided Tottenham Hotspur to the 2019 Champions League final. This article details their historic knockout run against Liverpool and other European giants.

Mauricio Pochettino orchestrated a historic campaign that saw Tottenham Hotspur reach the 2019 UEFA Champions League final. The North London club defeated elite European opposition in the knockout stages before eventually falling to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in the championship match. This achievement marked a significant milestone for a club not traditionally considered among the continental elite.

Pochettino Tactical Mastery And Team Resilience

The Argentine manager had been transforming Tottenham since his arrival in 2014, evolving them from top-four contenders into a squad with genuine European pedigree. Despite early struggles and a painful last-sixteen exit to Juventus in 2018, the team showed immense resilience in the 2018-19 season. They entered the campaign with no new signings, a severe hangover from the international World Cup, and a delay in the construction of their new stadium. Yet, through sheer determination, they advanced to the final in what remains a once-in-a-generation run.

Also read Mauricio Pochettino sends message to Sir Alex Ferguson ahead of Man Utd mission

Overcoming Difficult Group Stage Obstacles

Tottenham faced a notoriously difficult group featuring Barcelona, Inter Milan, and PSV Eindhoven. After a strong domestic start, defeats to Watford and Liverpool cooled their enthusiasm before their European debut. Christian Eriksen opened the scoring against Inter Milan in a thrilling encounter, but the team collapsed late, conceding goals to Mauro Icardi and Matias Vecino in stoppage time. This dismal start was followed by a heavy defeat to Barcelona at Wembley, where Hugo Lloris made a misjudgment on the first attack, leading to an early goal by Jordi Alba.

The defeat to the Spanish giants was compounded by a second goal from Ivan Rakitic before halftime. Harry Kane and Erik Lamela scored for Spurs, but Lionel Messi scored twice to seal the win for Ernesto Valverde's side. Pochettino praised the players' character despite the errors, noting the emotional difficulty of facing a team with such individual talent. The campaign appeared dead after Luuk de Jong scored a late equalizer for PSV Eindhoven, with Lloris sent off during the match. Paulo Gazzaniga replaced the goalkeeper but faced a header from De Jong early in the second half.

Advertisement

Historic Comebacks And Knockout Stage Triumph

Tottenham refused to give up, finding hope in Harry Kane's persistent efforts. Kane equalized in the match against PSV, and his header in the 89th minute eventually bounced past Jeroen Zoet for a vital win. This result provided a crucial boost as they prepared to host Inter Milan again. Christian Eriksen scored in the 80th minute at Wembley to secure another three points, keeping their Champions League hopes alive. However, they still needed to beat the Spanish champions at Camp Nou to remain in contention for the top spot.

The away match against Barcelona was tense and fraught with danger. Ousmane Dembele humiliated Tottenham's defense with a surging run, beating Kyle Walker-Peters and Jan Vertonghen before scoring past Lloris. Tottenham responded with determination, but Christian Eriksen saw his close-range effort saved by Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Lucas Moura also had a header blocked on the line by the Spanish goalkeeper. Despite these setbacks, the team's ability to compete with the best in Europe defined their remarkable journey.

Legacy Of The European Campaign

This campaign left a lasting legacy on a club unused to competing with Europe's royalty. The journey was filled with tense, heart-stopping matches that tested the resolve of every player and staff member. Mauricio Pochettino's tactical acumen and motivational skills were instrumental in guiding the team through these challenges. The team's performance against heavyweights like Barcelona and Inter Milan demonstrated their growth and potential on the biggest stage.

The eventual arrival of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in the final represented the culmination of this arduous path. Although they did not lift the Big Ears trophy, the achievement of reaching the final in 2019 elevated Tottenham's status in global football. The squad's resilience against a group of death and their subsequent knockout stage victories remain a testament to the work ethic instilled by Pochettino. This period marked a new era of ambition for the North London club.