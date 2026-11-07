Tottenham Lodge Complaint Over Bogle's Achilles Tackle on Tel

Tottenham Hotspur will file an official complaint regarding Leeds United defender Jayden Bogle's challenge on Mathys Tel. The incident occurred during the Premier League clash at Elland Road.

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to submit a formal complaint to the Professional Game Match Officials Limited ( Pro Ref) regarding a specific tackle committed by Leeds United defender Jayden Bogle against Mathys Tel. The incident took place during the Premier League match contested at Elland Road, where Bogle's challenge resulted in Tel sustaining an injury to his Achilles tendon.

Bogle Tackle on Tel Ignored by Officials

During the fixture, Jayden Bogle made contact with Mathys Tel that impacted the Spurs forward's lower leg, specifically targeting the Achilles area. Despite the severity of the contact, the on-field referee John Brooks did not issue any punishment for the action. The match official allowed play to continue without stopping the game or issuing a card to the Leeds United player.

Also read Leeds United vs Tottenham: VAR confirms no red card for Jayden Bogle after challenge on Mathys Tel

Video Assistant Referee Tony Harrington reviewed the incident but ultimately decided against recommending an on-field review by the referee. This decision means that the challenge remained unpenalized, leading to immediate backlash from the Tottenham management regarding the interpretation of the laws of the game in this specific instance.

Ange Postecoglou Cites Refereeing Errors

Tottenham Hotspur Head Coach Ange Postecoglou addressed the officiating standards in his post-match press conference, expressing clear dissatisfaction with the decisions made by the match officials. He stated that he did not know if the challenge on Mathys Tel warranted a red card, but he was certain that the correct disciplinary action should have been a yellow card for Pedro Porro.

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Postecoglou explained his reasoning by noting that the parameter used by the referee was not sufficient enough to judge both situations accurately. He emphasized the team's confidence in the Video Assistant Referee system's ability to assist, though he questioned whether the correct decision was actually taken during the live broadcast. The coach indicated that Tottenham would take the matter to Pro Ref to ensure proper oversight.

Premier League Officiating Standards Under Scrutiny

The controversy extends beyond a single match moment, highlighting ongoing concerns regarding consistency in Premier League refereeing. By lodging a complaint, Tottenham Hotspur aims to address what they perceive as a failure to apply the rules consistently to challenges involving player safety, particularly those affecting the Achilles and knees of attackers like Mathys Tel.

Pro Ref will now review the specific incident involving Jayden Bogle and Mathys Tel as part of their standard post-match evaluation process. This complaint serves as a formal mechanism for clubs to challenge decisions that they believe fall below the expected standard, potentially impacting future disciplinary assessments or referee performance ratings within the Premier League structure.