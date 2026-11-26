Tottenham Hotspur face a significant setback as summer signing Savio suffers a muscle injury against Ipswich Town, casting doubt on his availability for crucial December fixtures.

Tottenham Hotspur have received a significant setback regarding the fitness of summer signing Savio. The Brazilian winger is now facing another frustrating period out of action after breaking down during the victory over Ipswich Town.

Savio Injury Details and Immediate Context

The Brazilian winger made his first appearance since the 1-1 draw with Manchester United on October 10. He came off the bench in the second half to play against Ipswich Town.

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His return lasted only around 20 minutes before he went down inside the opposition penalty area. This occurred after he embarked on an impressive solo run that drew the defense towards him.

The former Manchester City man was visibly distraught as he received attention from the medical team. He covered his face with his jersey while being helped towards the tunnel by staff.

He was eventually replaced by Archie Gray. This substitution left the Spurs coaching staff concerned about the severity of the muscle issue that caused the stoppage.

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There are genuine fears within Tottenham that the Brazilian may struggle to feature again before the end of the calendar year. His absence would coincide with a busy and critical period in the club's schedule.

Manager Roberto De Zerbi Reaction

The timing of the injury is particularly painful for head coach Roberto De Zerbi. He has been vocal about the importance of having his most creative outlets available for the team.

Speaking to the media after the final whistle, the Italian tactician did not hide his disappointment regarding the medical update. He expressed strong frustration at the timing of the setback for his player.

'I'm very angry about that, because Savio is a crucial player for us,' De Zerbi said. The manager highlighted the significance of the winger to his tactical plans and team structure.

'It's the same injury, and it is the worst thing from today.' De Zerbi's frustration is understandable given the context of the player's recent recovery from previous fitness struggles.

Savio had only just managed to fight his way back into contention after missing four Premier League matches. He missed those games due to a separate muscle complaint that kept him sidelined earlier in the season.

Performance History and Transfer Context

Since making his high-profile move from Manchester City in August, Savio has struggled to find consistency. The transfer fee could reach £85 million, representing a significant investment by the north London club.

Recurring fitness problems have hampered his integration into the squad. The Brazilian has managed just seven appearances for Spurs so far despite the high expectations surrounding his arrival.

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Although he marked his debut with a goal in a 5-1 Carabao Cup victory over Charlton Athletic, injuries have limited his impact. The club hoped for more from the summer signing given the massive price tag.

Medical staff continue to monitor the situation closely as they assess the extent of the damage. The recurring nature of these issues raises concerns about long-term availability for the remainder of the season.

Upcoming Fixtures and League Position

Tottenham are preparing for an away trip to face Sunderland on Sunday. This upcoming match is scheduled for the immediate future before the injury concerns are fully resolved.

The team will then return to north London to host Fulham on December 3. Savio's potential absence would represent a significant blow to Spurs' plans for this fixture.

Spurs will then turn their attention to a crucial North London derby against Arsenal on December 6. The Gunners are set to visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for this high-profile clash.

De Zerbi's side currently sit 10th in the Premier League table with 15 points. The team needs to navigate these remaining games carefully to improve their standing in the league.

With seven fixtures remaining in 2026, including several high-profile clashes, the squad depth will be tested. The coaching staff must manage player workloads to prevent further setbacks in the coming weeks.