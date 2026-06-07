Touker Suleyman Steps Down from Dragons' Den After a Memorable Run

Touker Suleyman, a long-time star on the BBC series Dragons' Den, has announced his decision to step down from the show after a memorable run.

Touker Suleyman , a long-time star on the BBC series Dragons' Den , has announced his decision to step down from the show after a memorable run.

The entrepreneur, 72, said it was time for new blood to take his spot in a lengthy statement explaining his decision to step away on Saturday 6 June. Suleyman has been a part of the show since 2015 and has been a valuable member of the panel, investing in founders and companies and sharing his business career wisdom with others. He expressed his gratitude for the experience, saying it has been one of the great joys of his career.

His fellow dragons have paid tribute to Suleyman, praising his generosity, kindness, and wisdom. His replacement in the Den has yet to be confirmed, but the star is leaving behind an all-star line-up of dragons. Suleyman's decision to leave the show will give him more time to mentor those he had invested in and share his decades of experience in the business industry.

He hopes to help the next generation avoid pitfalls and seize opportunities, making it the most rewarding chapter of his career yet





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