French city Toulouse faces soaring gang violence as video evidence reveals open drug markets. British creators document the lawless streets, highlighting the national drug crisis.

Toulouse, the historic southwestern French city once celebrated for its terracotta architecture and art boutiques, is now at the epicenter of a severe surge in organized crime and gang violence. In the first part of this year alone, turf wars between rival drug syndicates have been directly linked to forty-eight organized-crime murders and attempted murders. The escalating conflict has also resulted in six fatal shootings and forty-four injuries, painting a grim picture of the urban security landscape in this major European hub.

Visual Evidence of Open Drug Dealing

British content creators Sai So and Skeamer OJB recently visited the Reynerie neighborhood, a housing complex that accounts for roughly half of the approximately forty known drug-dealing points in the Toulouse police district. Upon their arrival, the pair were immediately approached by two masked dealers who offered them cocaine. The dealers then led the creators to a wall covered in graffiti that functioned as a visible menu, advertising prices for marijuana, hash, cocaine, and ecstasy. Inside a dimly lit drug den, the dealers proudly displayed firearms and large wads of cash to the camera, with one individual wearing a skeleton mask staring eerily into the lens.

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Tensions and Police Response

The footage captures high-tension moments as masked dealers fired several gunshots from a balcony, an act they claimed was intended to show they were not to be trifled with. The group mimed firing weapons, raised their middle fingers, and pretended to slit their own throats while a text overlay explained their aggressive posturing. Police arrived shortly after the display of weaponry, and officers were heard firing shots as they moved in on the group. Subsequent footage shows police officers throwing tear gas canisters toward the dealers. During the encounter, a phone displaying a video call with a criminal known as BS3, who is currently serving a prison sentence, was shown on screen. One dealer shouted demands to free his friend before explicitly stating his disdain for law enforcement.

Societal Impact and Systemic Challenges

The illicit retail drug trade sector in France now employs nearly 200,000 people, a significant portion of whom are minors recruited online. A BBC investigation from earlier this month revealed that recruiters use platforms like TikTok to lure vulnerable teenagers into the trade with promises of substantial cash. Children as young as eleven are brought into these networks, sometimes earning thousands of euros a month before becoming trapped in a cycle of violence from which they cannot easily escape. This systemic issue is further evidenced by the creators noting a six-year-old child riding a scooter amidst the drug gangs, highlighting the normalization of criminal activity in daily life.

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Government Response to National Crisis

French Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin has described the situation as a cancer spreading across the nation, stating that there are no safe places left. He noted that even the smallest rural towns are now familiar with cocaine and cannabis, marking a shift from previous trends where drugs were confined to specific urban centers. Darmanin emphasized that while drugs have always existed, the current environment is more violent and widespread. Data from the French Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (OFDT) supports this escalation, showing that the illicit drug market nearly tripled in value between 2010 and 2023. The market grew from an estimated two billion three hundred million euros to six billion eight hundred million euros, according to a report published in December 2025.

Creator Perspectives on Urban Decay

Despite witnessing the overt criminality, filmmaker Sai So described the dealers as clean-hearted individuals shaped by adverse circumstances. He pointed out the lack of youth clubs or real opportunities in the area, contrasting their environment with the prospects available in his own upbringing. The creators maintain that their intent was solely to document the area, denying any involvement in criminal activity. However, the scenes recorded in Reynerie and the broader statistics regarding gang violence in Toulouse underscore a deepening lawlessness that challenges the traditional image of the French city.