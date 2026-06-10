Tourism Facilitator Appointed for Mourne Gullion Strangford Geo-park

The Mourne Gullion Strangford Geo-park has appointed a tourism facilitator to promote sustainable tourism practices within the area. The Sustainable Tourism Network, a collaborative effort between local businesses, stakeholders, and community groups, aims to reduce the environmental impact of tourism and promote the unique cultural and natural heritage of the area.

The confidential discussion has locked in a tourism facilitator for the next two years for the Mourne Gullion Strangford Geo-park. In open session, committee chairperson Killian Feehan said: The Sustainable Tourism Network , on proposal of Councillor Glyn Hanna and seconded by Councillor Terry Andrews, it was agreed to approve the business case, procurement and the appointment of a facilitator to deliver the Mourne Gullion Strangford Sustainable Tourism Network programme of work over a two year term.

According to its website, the Mourne Gullion Strangford Geopark Sustainable Tourism Network includes representatives from the food and drink sector, outdoor activity providers, accommodation providers, cultural and heritage organisations, and tour guides. A study is currently under way to explore how the Burren and Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Global Geopark has developed a successful sustainable destination model and how that could be applied within Mourne Gullion Strangford.

The Sustainable Tourism Network aims to promote sustainable tourism practices within the geo-park, which spans across County Down and County Armagh. The network will work with local businesses and stakeholders to develop and implement sustainable tourism initiatives, with a focus on reducing the environmental impact of tourism and promoting the unique cultural and natural heritage of the area.

The appointment of a facilitator is expected to play a key role in the success of the Sustainable Tourism Network, as they will be responsible for coordinating the efforts of the network and ensuring that the goals and objectives of the programme are met. The facilitator will work closely with local businesses, stakeholders, and community groups to develop and implement sustainable tourism initiatives, and will also provide support and guidance to help local businesses and stakeholders to develop and implement sustainable tourism practices.

The appointment of a facilitator is expected to have a positive impact on the local economy, as it will help to attract more tourists to the area and provide new opportunities for local businesses and stakeholders. The Sustainable Tourism Network is an important step towards promoting sustainable tourism practices within the Mourne Gullion Strangford Geo-park, and the appointment of a facilitator is a key component of this effort.

The facilitator will play a crucial role in the success of the Sustainable Tourism Network, and their appointment is expected to have a lasting impact on the local economy and the environment. The Sustainable Tourism Network is a collaborative effort between local businesses, stakeholders, and community groups, and the appointment of a facilitator is expected to bring together these different groups to work towards a common goal.

The facilitator will work closely with local businesses, stakeholders, and community groups to develop and implement sustainable tourism initiatives, and will also provide support and guidance to help local businesses and stakeholders to develop and implement sustainable tourism practices. The appointment of a facilitator is expected to have a positive impact on the local economy, as it will help to attract more tourists to the area and provide new opportunities for local businesses and stakeholders.

The Sustainable Tourism Network is an important step towards promoting sustainable tourism practices within the Mourne Gullion Strangford Geo-park, and the appointment of a facilitator is a key component of this effort. The facilitator will play a crucial role in the success of the Sustainable Tourism Network, and their appointment is expected to have a lasting impact on the local economy and the environment.

The Sustainable Tourism Network is a collaborative effort between local businesses, stakeholders, and community groups, and the appointment of a facilitator is expected to bring together these different groups to work towards a common goal. The facilitator will work closely with local businesses, stakeholders, and community groups to develop and implement sustainable tourism initiatives, and will also provide support and guidance to help local businesses and stakeholders to develop and implement sustainable tourism practices.

The appointment of a facilitator is expected to have a positive impact on the local economy, as it will help to attract more tourists to the area and provide new opportunities for local businesses and stakeholders. The Sustainable Tourism Network is an important step towards promoting sustainable tourism practices within the Mourne Gullion Strangford Geo-park, and the appointment of a facilitator is a key component of this effort.

The facilitator will play a crucial role in the success of the Sustainable Tourism Network, and their appointment is expected to have a lasting impact on the local economy and the environment





BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sustainable Tourism Network Mourne Gullion Strangford Geo-Park Tourism Facilitator Environmental Impact Cultural Heritage

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Full list of VisitEngland Award winners including Liverpool attractionThe VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2026 celebrated the best of England's tourism industry across 17 categories and one Liverpool attraction scooped a coveted award

Read more »

Shankill left out of 'Brand Belfast' claims cllr after £50k tourism fund failure'I am not going to stand and lecture anyone about the huge untapped tourism potential we have in the Shankill'

Read more »

Traveling for cosmetic surgery may carry hidden infection risksA CDC review highlights serious infection risks linked to cosmetic surgery tourism, emphasizing the need for improved safety and infection control measures.

Read more »

Tourism in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough gets a boost'It is about jobs, transport, culture and showcasing our region,' says mayor Paul Bristow.

Read more »