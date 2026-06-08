Tourist Shocked by €1 Bottle of Water in Benidorm Sparks Viral Debate

A British tourist named Harry, known as Harry Tokky on TikTok, filmed his purchase of a bottle of water for €1 on the Benidorm strip, causing a heated discussion online about tourist pricing and local bargains.

When traveling abroad, one of the most common yet sometimes startling experiences is encountering the price of everyday items. A prime example of this comes from Benidorm , a popular holiday destination in Spain, where a British tourist known as Harry Tokky on TikTok shared a video that has since sparked widespread discussion.

Harry, who documents his adventures in Spain, recently posted a clip showing his purchase of a bottle of water from a shop on the Benidorm strip. In the video, he walks into a store that he describes as quintessentially Benidorm, saying, You would not believe how much it costs to get one bottle of water here. He picks up a standard bottle of water and a Lipton iced tea, and at the checkout, the total comes to just €2.50 (£2.16).

He reveals that the water alone was €1 (86p), which he notes is significantly more expensive than what you would find at a local Spanish supermarket, where the same bottle might cost only 20 or 30 cents. Despite the markup, he suggests that a cold bottle of water for a euro is not a bad deal, especially for tourists who are caught in the moment and need refreshment.

The video has garnered a wide range of reactions, with many viewers comparing the price to what they would pay in the UK. One commenter claimed that in the UK, such a bottle would cost around £4, while another said they had paid €3 in a similar shop. Others pointed out that walking a bit further away from the tourist strip could yield much cheaper water, with one person mentioning they had found bottles for 20 cents.

Interestingly, some viewers defended the price, arguing that €1 is a fair amount to support local businesses in a high-traffic area. The discussion highlights a broader phenomenon: the cost of water in tourist hotspots can vary dramatically. According to reports, in Benidorm, water prices range from €0.40 (35p) to €2.50, depending on the location. The best deals are typically found at local supermarkets, while hotels and shops on the main strip impose the highest markups.

For context, in the UK, a bottle of water can cost between £0.45 and £3.50, again depending on size and purchase location. This disparity often surprises travelers who assume that water, being a basic necessity, should be uniformly cheap.

However, the reality is that convenience and location play significant roles in pricing. Harry's video serves as a reminder for tourists to be mindful of where they shop and to consider stepping away from the main attractions to find better value. It also sparked a broader conversation about the economics of tourism and how businesses capitalize on the captive audience of holidaymakers.

While some may view the price as a rip-off, others see it as a reasonable premium for the convenience of having a cold drink on a hot day. Ultimately, the debate over a bottle of water in Benidorm encapsulates the wider trade-offs that travelers face between cost and convenience. Whether it is worth the extra euro depends on one's perspective and budget.

For Harry and his followers, the video turned an ordinary purchase into a fascinating insight into the local economy and consumer behavior. The supermarket chain mentioned in the video has been contacted for comment, but no further details have been provided at this time.

This incident also echoes a previous viral moment from last year, when another tourist was astounded by the price of fish and chips in the same area, suggesting that food and drink costs in Benidorm are a perennial topic of interest for visitors. In conclusion, Harry's simple shopping trip highlights how even the most mundane purchases can become a talking point, especially when they involve a popular vacation spot.

It serves as a practical tip for travelers to research or explore beyond the immediate tourist zones to find more affordable options. But for those who prioritize convenience and immediacy, paying a bit extra for a cold bottle of water might be a small price to pay for a refreshing break under the Spanish sun





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