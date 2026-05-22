Tourists spark fury by scaling ancient Mexican pyramid

Two foreign tourists were filmed scaling the steep steps of the iconic Kukulkán Pyramid at the Chichén Itzá archaeological site, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the New Seven Wonders of the World, leading to furious backlash from local residents and security personnel.

Two tourists sparked fury after they were caught brazenly scaling an ancient Mexican pyramid before being detained and barracked by enraged locals . Footage showed them climbing the steep steps of the iconic 1000-year-old Kukulkán Pyramid at Mexico's Chichén Itzá archaeological site, looking around the upper temple, and then jogging back down again.

As they descended, crowds gathered at the base of the ancient landmark, filming the pair and waiting to confront them. The foreign tourists now face hefty fines after ignoring strict rules banning visitors from climbing the famous Mayan pyramid. Following the death of a US tourist in 2006, authorities banned people from scaling the pyramid two years later to protect the monument from erosion and ensure safety





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Mexican Pyramid Chichén Itzá Archaeological Site Climbing Ban Safety Concerns Erosion Crowds U.S. Tourist Enraged Locals Narrative Fines Article

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