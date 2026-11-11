TOV Furniture Founder Forced to Close US Factory After 10 Months Amid Trump Tariffs

Bruce Krinsky's move to build a North Carolina plant to avoid tariffs ended in closure after ten months, illustrating the challenges of domestic manufacturing for furniture makers.

Bruce Krinsky, the Israeli‑American founder of the $100‑million‑a‑year TOV Furniture business, shuttered a new high‑pointing factory in North Carolina after just ten months of operation. The decision followed a series of abrupt tariff announcements by President Donald Trump that disrupted Krinsky's supply chain and cost structure, making US manufacturing unsustainable for his mid‑market sofa line.

Business Model Shift to Vietnam and the Rise of Tariffs

In 2013 the Krinskys launched TOV Furniture with the goal of filling the gap between cheap IKEA goods and pricier Crate & Barrel or Pottery Barn pieces. The company built a reputation on $900 sofas made in China, leveraging low labour rates and efficient production. When Trump began his first term, the president had already applied a 25 percent tariff on Chinese imports, but Krinsky kept prices down by asking manufacturers to absorb part of the cost. In 2023 Trump vowed to raise Chinese tariffs further, prompting Krinsky to move his largest supplier to Vietnam and open a new plant near Ho Chi Minh City in March 2025. Workers at that factory earn approximately $8,000 per year, while the plant could produce goods at about $280 per unit.

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Just weeks after the Vietnam plant began operations, Trump announced a plan to impose a 46 percent tariff on Vietnamese imports and increase Chinese tariffs by 34 percent. The sudden policy shift, combined with inflation and supply‑chain hiccups, pushed TOV's retail sofa price from about $900 to $1,250. Even with lower wages abroad, the higher tariff would have spiked US‑imported prices to nearly $2,000, effectively erasing the company's competitive advantage.

Opening the High Point Factory: Cost, Labor and Market Appeal

Sworn to keep his business afloat, Krinsky sought a domestic alternative in High Point, North Carolina, the self‑styled Furniture Capital of the World. He took over a near‑bankrupt factory at zero cost, promising continued operation and investment. However, the factory's labour market presented a stark wage disparity. American upholsterers earned between $45,000 and $90,000 per year, compared with $5.5- to 10‑fold lower wages in Vietnam. Materials and overhead in the U.S. were also roughly $1,000 per unit versus $280 abroad.

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Krinsky believed efficiencies and a "Made in US" brand could offset these differences. He expected savings from reduced shipping and tariff payments, and that consumers would pay a premium for domestic production. Within a few months, the financial gap proved insurmountable. Production costs in North Carolina were nearly twice those abroad, and the projected profit margins could not support the factory's payroll or capital expenditures. As a result, Krinsky closed the plant and laid off 45 workers after only ten months of operation.

Impact on the Krinsky Family and the US Furniture Market

The factory's failure left Bruce and Chaya Krinsky disillusioned. The couple had used the business's success to purchase a $6‑million home in Miami Beach in 2020, buying the property for $2.5 million. Their experience underscores the volatility of relying on government policy for business strategy. For the wider US furniture industry, TOV's story highlights the challenges of shifting production from low‑cost overseas factories to higher‑wage domestic sites, particularly when tariffs fluctuate unpredictably.

Krinsky said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that operating an American plant felt like "being constantly punched in the gut," questioning how a US business could align with government mandates while staying profitable. He concluded that with tariffs spiking prices to $2,000, there was "no reason for us to exist." The firm's attempt to adapt through in‑country manufacturing ended in a costly lesson for domestic manufacturers and policy makers.

The United States now faces the likelihood of continued tariff policy uncertainty, which may prompt other furniture firms to reassess their supply chains. Until a stable trade framework emerges, companies will likely remain cautious about committing significant capital to U.S. production facilities.