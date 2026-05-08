TOV Furniture Redefines Home Decor with Bold Designs and Innovative Rental Model

TOV Furniture is transforming the home decor industry with its trend-forward, social media-friendly designs and a new rental model aimed at Gen-Z and Millennial renters. Founded by Chaya and Bruce Krinsky, the brand combines bold aesthetics with affordability and sustainability, offering fully furnished setups for short-term living spaces.

In a furniture market often dominated by bland, forgettable designs, TOV Furniture is carving out a niche with its bold, fashion-forward approach. Founded in 2013 by Chaya and Bruce Krinsky, the brand has cultivated a loyal following by creating pieces that are as much about aesthetics as they are about functionality.

Their designs are meant to stand out, not just in your home but also on social media, where TikTok apartment reveals featuring TOV pieces often go viral. The brand’s signature style—soft fabrics, rounded shapes, and feminine details—has become instantly recognizable, with customers often identifying a TOV piece on sight. This intentional design philosophy extends to their latest venture: a furniture rental model tailored for Gen-Z and Millennial renters, launched in partnership with StreetEasy.

The service allows customers to rent fully furnished setups, including beds, sofas, coffee tables, and more, for a fraction of the cost of buying. The founders, inspired by their own daughter’s move to New York City, saw firsthand the challenges of furnishing short-term living spaces. Their research shows that the average young consumer moves 12 times before settling down, making traditional furniture purchases impractical. TOV’s rental model not only offers convenience but also aligns with growing sustainability demands.

By reusing pieces across multiple customers and eventually donating them, the brand aims to reduce furniture waste. Their commitment to sustainability is also evident in their production processes, such as repurposing plastic bottles into sofa fabrics. Despite their high-end aesthetic, TOV remains committed to affordability, a core part of their mission. The brand’s expansion into U.S. manufacturing through a North Carolina facility has been challenging, but they remain focused on making stylish furniture accessible.

At its core, TOV isn’t just selling furniture—it’s building a brand identity that resonates with a new generation of consumers who value style, convenience, and sustainability





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