Nobody Wants This star Tovah Feldshuh addresses rumors of on-set conflict with co-star Adam Brody regarding political differences on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Actress Tovah Feldshuh has issued a direct clarification regarding her professional relationship with costar Adam Brody on the Netflix series Nobody Wants This, dispelling rumors of on-set hostility. Following reports that their opposing views on the Israel-Palestine conflict had created significant dissension among the cast, the veteran performer provided specific details about their interpersonal dynamic. Feldshuh, who is 77 years old, spoke to Page Six on Monday to address the speculation surrounding the production environment.

Feldshuh Addresses On-Set Relationship Rumors

Feldshuh stated that she holds an extremely fond opinion of her 46-year-old co-star, emphasizing that their professional bond remains intact despite their ideological differences. She explained that while they profoundly disagree on political matters, they have never allowed these disagreements to escalate into personal conflict or locked horns. The actress confirmed that they have spoken privately about their divergent views but insisted that she will not discuss those private conversations in a public forum. This statement serves to correct the narrative that personal animosity exists between the two performers on the set of the popular streaming show.

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Distinguishing Political Tensions From Professional Conduct

Public confusion regarding the cast's harmony began to spread in October, prompting Feldshuh to take action on the social media platform Threads to clarify the situation. This intervention occurred after Brody had stated in a September interview with GQ that he believed Israel's actions in the region constituted a genocide. In response to the resulting rumors, Feldshuh explicitly declared that tensions were not rising among the cast members. She urged the public not to conflate profound differences of opinion with actual workplace hostility, asserting that none of these political disagreements would be brought onto the set. Her goal was to reassure fans and industry observers that the production remains focused on its creative output rather than external political debates.

Brody's Stated Positions And Community Reaction

The controversy stems directly from comments made by Adam Brody in a September interview with GQ, where he clearly articulated his stance on the ongoing crisis. Brody told the publication to put him down as thinking the situation amounts to a genocide and expressed his support for a free Palestine. He noted that while it is awful that so much death and misery have occurred, he feels the situation is reaching a breaking point that should have been addressed much earlier. Brody also expressed hope that a new administration could correct policies he believes exacerbate the suffering, indicating he had not spoken much about these views publicly prior to the interview.

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Brody's remarks drew sharp criticism from Rabbi Steve Leder, who served as a technical advisor for the show. In an October 2025 post on Instagram, Leder slammed Brody for what he described as a shocking misuse and mischaracterization of the word genocide. Leder argued that there is no genocide in Gaza, pointing out that similar atrocities are happening in other countries which Brody failed to mention. The Rabbi criticized Brody for admitting to being a relatively ignorant Jew on the subject and called his phrasing flippant and disgusting, comparing the casual use of the term to asking for a table for two at a restaurant.

Professionalism And Future Production Outlook

Feldshuh, who portrays Bina Roklov, the mother of Brody's character Noah Roklov, emphasized that it is unprofessional to allow political opinions to splinter the group during production. She attributed her reluctance to discuss politics on set to common sense and practicality rather than fear, noting that she loves her supporting role and has no intention of upsetting the person who is the hub of the wheel. Feldshuh described the atmosphere on the set as completely quiet and copacetic, stating that she simply turns the channel on political news and avoids discussing such topics with her colleagues. She expressed her deep enjoyment of filming the series and voiced her hope that the show will be chosen to go on for a fourth season.

The Daily Mail has reached out to representatives for Adam Brody, Tovah Feldshuh, and Netflix to request further comment on these clarifications. As the series continues to gain viewership, the cast's unified front regarding their professional commitments stands in stark contrast to the public political debates swirling around the show's content and its stars' personal beliefs.