Tower Hamlets Council Approves Significant Pay Hikes for Mayor and Councillors

The corrupt socialist mayor of Tower Hamlets has seen his salary rise to £92,000-a-year after a 13 per cent pay increase, while councillors have also increased their pay by £178,000 just weeks after local elections.

The corrupt socialist mayor of Tower Hamlets has seen his salary rise to £92,000-a-year after a 13 per cent pay increase, while councillors have also increased their pay by £178,000 just weeks after local elections.

The council has plans to increase special responsibility allowances for members by between 10 per cent and 130 per cent. The council, which has been under the control of the controversial Aspire party since 2022, will also create two new paid roles. Aspire argued these steep pay rises are necessary because members' salaries had not been increased for four years and would otherwise remain lower than those in some neighbouring boroughs.

Mayor Lutfur Rahman - who was previously banned from holding public office for five years for bribery, intimidation, casting invalid votes and false statements - will see his salary rise 13 per cent, from £81,579 to £92,000-a-year. The basic allowance for all councillors will increase by £894 (8 per cent) to £12,792.

Meanwhile, cabinet members will see pay increases of £14,640 (43 per cent), bringing their allowances to £48,292, including their basic pay. Deputy Mayors' pay will increase by 25 per cent, from £45,423 to £56,874. An Ambassador and a Deputy Cabinet Member will be introduced as two new paid posts and will be created at a cost of £6,000 and £8,000 each, respectively.

Committee chairs will also see an increase in allowances, with the lead of the Licensing Committee set for an £8,374 hike (130 per cent), while the Strategic Development chair's pay will rise by £8,381 (70 per cent). These significant pay hikes may come as a shock to residents, given Tower Hamlets is one of London's most deprived boroughs.

It has the highest rate of child poverty in Britain, at up to 43 per cent, and is amongst the worst for income deprivation in the UK. The council's spokesman said that the allowances in Tower Hamlets are lower than similar local authorities and that councillors voted to adjust allowances after a four-year freeze to bring them in line with similar authorities.

The local elections earlier this month saw Aspire retain its control of Tower Hamlets, gaining nine extra councillors which brought their total to 33. Party leader Mr Rahman was re-elected as mayor, with almost 39 per cent of the vote, despite his sketchy past.

In 2015, Mr Rahman was suspended with the Government stepping in to manage key departments, after a report accused him of leading an administration that was 'at best dysfunctional' and 'at worst riddled with cronyism and corruption'. A High Court judge ruled that Mr Rahman had secured his May 2014 election with the help of bribery, intimidation, the casting of invalid votes and false statements about his rival mayoral candidate. Mr Rahman has always denied the allegations.

Tower Hamlets First was removed from the list of political parties and Mr Rahman was banned from holding public office for five years. In 2022, he returned as the head of his newly founded Aspire Party and was re-elected as mayor - a position he has held since. The significant pay hikes may come as a shock to residents, given the council's past issues with corruption and the borough's high levels of poverty





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