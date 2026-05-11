TOWIE pays tribute to late stars: Jake Hall and Jordan Wright

TOWIE pays tribute to late realities TV personalities Jake Hall and Jordan Wright with an onscreen dedication after the credits of the latest episode.

TOWIE shared a touching tribute to Jake Hall and Jordan Wright during Sunday night's episode. TOWIE commemorated the late stars after the credits rolled on the latest episode with an onscreen dedication.

The message read: 'In Memory to Jordan Wright 1992 to 2026. In Memory of Jake Hall 1990 to 2026.

' Former TOWIE star Jordan Wright was found dead after drowning in a drainage canal in Thalang District, Phuket on March 14. Jake was found dead by police at around 7.30am on Wednesday at a rented property in Santa Margalida, Mallorca with fatal wounds. The tributes followed tragedies that befell the two young stars. Jake, 35, ran into a glass door and was fatally injured, while Jordan, 33, drowned in a drainage canal.

Jake's ex Misse Beqiri has shared a devastating tribute on Instagram, following his death, while Jordan's body was repatriated to his native Essex for a post-mortem examination





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Jake Hall Jordan Wright TOWIE Tributes Glass Door Drowning

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TOWIE star Jake Hall found dead in MajorcaJake Hall, a former TOWIE star and fashion designer, was found dead in a pool of his own blood in Majorca, Spain, after running into a glass door and sustaining a fatal chest wound.

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Tribute to TOWIE's Jake Hall's ex Misse Beqiri after his death aged 35Misse Beqiri, the ex of TOWIE's Jake Hall, has shared a devastating tribute on Instagram, following his death aged 35. She shares daughter River, eight, with the late TV personality, who shot to fame on the reality programme in 2015. Jake died from a chest injury caused by broken glass on Wednesday at a rented property in Santa Margalida. He suffered head wounds after allegedly turning aggressive and trying to harm himself during a party at the villa. The autopsy was expected to take place yesterday in Palma, although the results will be sent to an investigating judge and will not be officially released. The investigating magistrate will only order the Civil Guard to conduct more inquiries if he suspects any criminality has occurred and could have contributed to the star's death. Civil Guard officers are understood to have quizzed several other people at the house where the death occurred. The results of the post-mortem will help cement suspicions Jake was high on drink and drugs when he died.

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