TOWIE's Ella Rae Wise Reacts to Ex Dan Edgar's Romance with Chloe Lewis, Cast Discuss 'Incestuous' Essex Dating Scene

Ella Rae Wise shares her thoughts on her ex-boyfriend Dan Edgar's new relationship with Chloe Lewis, while TOWIE castmates discuss the challenges of dating in a small community like Essex and tease upcoming drama in the new Vietnam-filmed season. The interview also reveals a reconciliation between Ella and Harry Derbidge.

The Only Way Is Essex star Ella Rae Wise has publicly commented on the burgeoning romance between her ex-boyfriend, Dan Edgar , and former co-star Chloe Lewis .

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Ella, aged 25, described the pairing as 'cute,' acknowledging a past sense of insecurity regarding their closeness while she was still in a relationship with Dan. The breakup between Ella and Dan occurred in January 2025, just prior to Ella's entry into the Big Brother house, with Ella citing issues of trust as the primary reason for the split.

The confirmation of Dan and Chloe's relationship arrived earlier this week, sparking considerable discussion amongst fans and fellow cast members. During the interview, Ella was joined by TOWIE colleagues Harry Derbidge, 32, and Dani Imbert, 28, who collectively expressed their observations on the often-interconnected dating scene within Essex.

Dani humorously remarked that the county's small size makes it virtually impossible to date someone without a pre-existing connection to individuals within your social circle, characterizing it as a defining aspect of Essex life. Harry added a reflective note, acknowledging the difficulty of witnessing an ex-partner move on with someone you've previously been involved with, but emphasizing the potential for personal growth and resilience that such experiences can foster.

The conversation also touched upon the upcoming season of TOWIE, which is largely set in Vietnam, promising a significant amount of drama, arguments, and heightened emotions. The cast members hinted that the change of scenery and distance from familiar comforts would amplify the existing tensions and create new conflicts. Beyond the romantic entanglements, the interview also revealed a positive development within the cast dynamics.

Ella and Harry, who experienced a public falling out at Harry's 30th birthday party in 2024 due to Harry sharing information about Ella and Dan's relationship, are actively working to rebuild their friendship. Harry expressed his enduring affection for Ella and his belief that their bond was strong enough to overcome their differences. He highlighted the increased time they've spent together outside of filming, suggesting a genuine effort to reconnect.

The new season of The Only Way Is Essex is set to premiere on Sunday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX, promising viewers a blend of relationship drama, personal growth, and the unique social landscape of Essex. The cast anticipates a season filled with compelling storylines and emotional journeys, offering a glimpse into their lives both on and off-screen. The show, now in its 16th year, continues to captivate audiences with its candid portrayal of life in Essex





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TOWIE Ella Rae Wise Dan Edgar Chloe Lewis Essex Reality TV Relationship Drama Harry Derbidge Dani Imbert ITV2 ITVX

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