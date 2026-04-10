TOWIE's Jordon Brook Reveals Meningitis and Encephalitis Battle on Good Morning Britain

TOWIE star Jordon Brook bravely shared his health battle with viral meningitis and encephalitis on Good Morning Britain. He described his harrowing experience, including initial misdiagnosis and the severe impact on his health.

TOWIE star Jordon Brook shared his harrowing experience battling viral meningitis and encephalitis on Good Morning Britain . The 31-year-old barber, accompanied by his pregnant girlfriend Sophie Kasaei, 36, spoke with Ranvir Singh, 48, and Kate Garraway, 58, about his recovery at home after a three-week hospital stay. Jordan revealed the severity of his illness, which left him unable to walk and resulted in scar tissue on his brain.

He described the onset as starting with a high fever and extreme headache, initially dismissed as a common ailment. This swiftly escalated into agonizing pain, projectile vomiting, and ultimately, a rush to the hospital. Initially misdiagnosed as a migraine, Jordan's intuition, along with his girlfriend's persistence, led to a GP appointment and subsequent hospitalization. The initial scans proved inconclusive, the doctors telling them that it was a migraine. He recounted the ordeal, explaining how he felt like a hot corkscrew was boring into his temple. The situation quickly went from bad to worse. After arriving at the hospital, they ran tests and he was sent home, but his condition deteriorated rapidly. The actor's father drove him to the hospital, where he underwent a lumbar puncture and further examination. The lumbar puncture was the turning point in the diagnosis. The doctors told Sophie that she could not be present at the hospital until they knew what was wrong. The reality of the situation sunk in as the doctors realized the seriousness of his condition. The symptoms had developed over days, and it's not always clear what causes encephalitis, but it can be caused by viral infections, including the herpes simplex virus and the chickenpox virus. The NHS describes encephalitis as an uncommon but serious condition in which the brain becomes inflamed. Serious symptoms such as confusion, disorientation, seizures, changes in personality and behaviour or loss of consciousness need immediate medical attention. Jordan's story underscores the importance of trusting one's instincts and seeking immediate medical attention when faced with unfamiliar and severe symptoms. It also serves as a stark reminder of the potential severity of conditions like meningitis and encephalitis, emphasizing the importance of early diagnosis and treatment. He was incredibly lucky to have had his girlfriend, Sophie. Sophie's unwavering support and the persistence of his partner played a crucial role in getting a proper diagnosis and treatment. The couple is now preparing to welcome their first child, adding another layer of complexity to their recent experiences. Jordan and Sophie's open and honest account of his health battle is important to share in case others face similar struggles





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