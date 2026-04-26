TOWIE's Tom Pearce Welcomes First Child, Daughter Ariella Lua

Former TOWIE star Tom Pearce has announced the birth of his daughter, Ariella Lua Pearce, with his wife. The announcement was made via Instagram with heartwarming photos and messages of joy.

Former The Only Way Is Essex ( TOWIE ) star Tom Pearce and his wife have joyfully announced the arrival of their first child, a daughter named Ariella Lua Pearce .

The heartwarming news was shared on Friday, April 22nd, 2026, through a series of adorable photos posted on Pearce’s Instagram account. The images depict a tender moment with his wife cradling baby Ariella, surrounded by a celebratory atmosphere of pink balloons in a hospital setting. Pearce expressed immense pride and love for his wife, acknowledging her incredible journey in bringing their beautiful daughter into the world.

The announcement quickly garnered an outpouring of congratulatory messages from his former TOWIE colleagues, including well-wishes from Ferne McCann, Diags, James Lock, and Chloe Simms, demonstrating the enduring connections forged during his time on the reality television show. Tom Pearce initially gained recognition as a cast member on TOWIE in 2012, appearing as a close friend of Joey Essex.

He departed the show in 2014, making a significant life change by relocating to Dubai to pursue a career in the financial sector as an equity broker. During his time on TOWIE, Pearce was notably linked to several cast members, including Lucy Mecklenburgh, Lauren Pope, Abi Clarke, Fran Parman, and Grace Andrews. His relationship with Lucy Mecklenburgh was particularly prominent, beginning as a casual friends-with-benefits arrangement following her difficult split from Mario Falcone.

However, the relationship ultimately concluded when Mecklenburgh decided she wasn't ready for another serious commitment. Pearce’s journey to fatherhood hasn’t been without its complexities. He was previously engaged to Rebecca Walker, announcing their engagement in 2022 after a romantic proposal in Bali. Unfortunately, the couple quietly separated in 2025, a split that was kept relatively private, reflecting Pearce’s desire for a more low-profile life.

The news of Ariella Lua’s birth marks a new chapter for Pearce, who has seemingly embraced a quieter life away from the spotlight of reality television. While he maintains a presence on social media, he primarily focuses on his professional endeavors in Dubai. The birth of his daughter appears to be a deeply personal and joyous occasion, celebrated with close friends and family.

The outpouring of support from his former TOWIE co-stars highlights the lasting bonds formed during his time on the show. Details regarding his current wife remain private, with her name not yet publicly disclosed. The focus remains firmly on welcoming their daughter into the world and embracing the joys of parenthood. The announcement serves as a heartwarming reminder of life’s unexpected turns and the enduring power of love and family.

The couple’s decision to share this special moment with their followers underscores the universal joy of welcoming a new life into the world, and the excitement surrounding the future





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tom Pearce TOWIE Baby Ariella Lua Pearce Celebrity Birth Reality TV

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TOWIE Star Jordan Wright Laid to Rest Following Death in ThailandFriends and family mourn the loss of Jordan Wright, former star of The Only Way Is Essex and Ex On The Beach, as he is laid to rest after being found dead in Thailand. Investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death continues.

Read more »

Spider-Man Stars Zendaya and Tom Holland Spark Marriage Rumors During Casual OutingZendaya and Tom Holland were seen grabbing a meal at In-N-Out Burger while on break from Spider-Man reshoots, fueling speculation about a secret wedding due to rings on Zendaya's finger and comments from their inner circle.

Read more »

Spider-Man Stars Zendaya and Tom Holland Spark Marriage Rumors During Casual OutingZendaya and Tom Holland were seen grabbing a meal at In-N-Out Burger while on break from Spider-Man reshoots, fueling speculation about a secret wedding due to rings on Zendaya's finger and comments from their inner circle.

Read more »

TOWIE star storms off set after clash with co-star minutes into new seriesA brand-new series of The Only Way is Essex is back on screens this month as the gang are going on a trip overseas.

Read more »

Love Island's Molly Smith and Tom Clare Sell First Home Amid Wedding PlansLove Island winners Molly Smith and Tom Clare have sold their house just 18 months after buying it, citing wedding stress and costs as the reason. They are now searching for their 'forever home' and are less than four months away from their destination wedding in Spain.

Read more »

TOWIE Stars Gather for Press Day Ahead of Dramatic New SeriesLauren Goodger, Dani Imbert, Ella Rae Wise and other TOWIE cast members attended a press day at ITV studios in London, previewing the upcoming series which promises drama, relationship updates and a reconciliation between Harry Derbidge and Ella Rae Wise. The new season, largely filmed in Vietnam, is set to air on April 26th.

Read more »